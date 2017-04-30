Local

April 30, 2017 12:48 PM

One dead, several others injured in shooting at Loris night club

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

One person has died and several others were injured after a shooting erupted at a Loris night club early Sunday morning.

Horry County police responded to a call of shots fired at the P&R Club on North Green Sea Road in Loris around 2:30 a.m.

“Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital,” said Krystal Dotson, a public information officer with HCPD.

Dotson confirmed that one of those victims died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The condition of others remains unknown at this time.

Dotson says the shooting is an “active investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.”

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

