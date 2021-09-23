Football
Christian McCaffrey’s injury vs Texans adds to brief history of setbacks for Panthers RB
Throughout his football career, Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey has been largely durable.
But he hasn’t been the past two years — and the injury bug bit again Thursday night in the second quarter of the Panthers’ Week 3 game against the Houston Texans.
His injury could rehash discussions of McCaffrey’s workload: The running back had 59 touches through two games in 2021, which was on pace to break the single-season record, especially considering this is a 17-game regular season opposed to 16.
Here’s a look at McCaffrey’s injury history:
Christian McCaffrey injury history
Oct. 8, 2016: Undisclosed injury against Washington State (while McCaffrey was at Stanford); that same year, he opted to not play in a bowl game to prepare for the 2017 NFL draft.
2020 Week 2: High ankle sprain vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2020 Week 9: Shoulder sprain vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
2020 Week 13: Thigh injury while training on his own during the Panthers’ bye week.
2021 Week 2: Cramps (only missed one series) against the New Orleans Saints.
2021 Week 3: Hamstring against the Houston Texans.
This story was originally published September 23, 2021 10:22 PM.
