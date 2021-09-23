Panthers-Texans live updates: You may have trouble finding the game on TV tonight

The Carolina Panthers and their new quarterback vs. the Houston Texans and the quarterback the Panthers wanted.

OK, maybe not quite. Deshaun Watson won’t be suiting up for the Texans tonight (he’s inactive), but he is still a backup behind new starter Davis Mills and the now-injured Tyrod Taylor. And there’s no question the Panthers wanted him badly this offseason before allegations of sexual assault and lewd behavior surfaced.

Still, the Panthers have found themselves in a good situation at quarterback after trading with the New York Jets for Sam Darnold, who has thrived in Charlotte through two games. He’ll have a chance to do so again at 8:20 p.m. Thursday on national television.

If you’re having trouble finding the game on TV or trying to figure out how to stream it, we have a short guide on how to watch the Panthers-Texans game at the bottom of this page, and a more detailed guide if you’re looking for radio, too. Tonight’s game on NFL Network is not being simulcast on FOX or NBC like in years past and you’ll need a subscription if you’re not living in Houston or Charlotte to watch it.

The Observer has three journalists at the stadium covering this afternoon’s game, including beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander, columnist Scott Fowler and a photographer. For live updates throughout the night, stay tuned here and refresh this page for the most recent news.

Who’s inactive for the Panthers-Texans game?

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB A.J. Bouye, LB Clay Johnston, DT Phil Hoskins, G Michael Jordan, G Deonte Brown, DE Yetur Gross-Matos.

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, TE Brevin Jordan, DB Justin Reid, DB Terrance Mitchell, DL Jordan Jenkins, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, WR Danny Amendola.

Panthers-Texans injury report

A full scouting report can be found here.

Panthers: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) OUT.

Texans: DB Justin Reid (knee) QUESTIONABLE, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) QUESTIONABLE, DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion) OUT, Danny Amendola (thigh) OUT.

How to watch Texans vs Panthers game

Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston is being broadcast on NFL Network. Nationally, that network is only included in select cable, satellite or streaming subscriptions, but if you’re watching in Charlotte, you can watch over the air by flipping to WSOC Channel 9.

The Panthers-Texans game can also be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV. It’s also available via Sling with their Blue subscription package.

