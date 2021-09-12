Analysis: Panthers took care of the Jets. How far they go from here depends on 2 things

Sam Darnold insisted that his first game against his former team, the New York Jets, was no revenge game. He maintained that it was just the first game of the season and the Panthers were just playing another opponent.

Perhaps he was being honest.

But he played Sunday as if he had something to prove.

The Panthers are 1-0 after their 19-14 Week 1 win over the Jets and can head into Week 2 with optimism that Darnold at quarterback can work.

Darnold stunk it up last season. He threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (nine). The Jets were 2-10 with him as the starter in 2020 and were ready to part ways three seasons after drafting him third overall.

But in his first game with the Panthers, he didn’t look like the same quarterback, whose mechanics were off, often threw from his back foot and looked flustered under pressure.

Darnold was often pressured often Sunday, too, behind a Panthers offensive line that still has quirks to work out. But he made his throws and was only sacked once. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

He connected with Robby Anderson, his former Jets teammate, on a 57-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter — his most impressive throw of the game. And he added a five-yard touchdown run.

By early fourth quarter, Darnold had already thrown for more yards than he had in any game in 2020.

“It was a good first step for him,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said of Darnold. “He was in the moment the whole game. I was just anxious to see how he would be in terms of playing the Jets, and he looked like he had fun the whole day...He was great.”

Sure, the Panthers were facing the Jets, who finished 2-14 in 2020 and didn’t have the talent to match the Panthers.

But the NFL margin of error is thin; a bad team can beat a good team if the conditions are right. The Panthers looked the part of a good team Sunday, and a major part of that was a credit to the defense.

They forced a turnover in the first half (Shaq Thompson interception) and made life hectic for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who finished 20 of 37 with two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked six times and hurried 10.

All Darnold and the offense had to do was take advantage. They did so with a healthy dose of Christian McCaffrey, who had 30 touches for 187 total yards (98 rushing, 89 receiving).

It wasn’t all good. The Panthers’ offense was sluggish in the third quarter with two of their first three drives going three-and-out. They allowed Wilson and the Jets to drive 93 yards down field for a touchdown to cut the lead to five points with under 2 minutes to play.

Carolina must be better in the red zone and on third down if they want to beat playoff-caliber teams like the Cowboys in Week 4. The Panthers were among the league’s worst teams in both categories in 2020. They were 28th in the league red zone touchdown percentage, scoring a touchdown on only 50.9% of their red-zone trips. They were 24th in the NFL in third-down percentage, converting 39% of third downs.

Sunday, it showed again.

In the second quarter with the score tied 0-0, the Panthers had the ball at the Jets’ 6-yard line with a chance to score, but Darnold fumbled the exchange to McCaffrey on fourth down when he bumped into fullback Giovanni Ricci. The Jets recovered.

On the next possession, the Panthers got the ball down to the Jets’ 3-yard line and settled for a field goal.

The Panthers were 1 for 4 on red zone touchdown opportunities, and were 4 for 13 on third-down attempts.

But Darnold was far from the player he was last year. He was confident. He was consistent.

“I feel like as an offense we didn’t capitalize as much as we should have...We should have scored more points,” Darnold said. “But whenever you can be efficient, just get completions and let your guys do what they do with the rock, it’s always a good thing.

When the Panthers traded for him this past offseason, they saw a player who was 23, with a strong arm and potential.

They knew he had struggled. All they required of him was to play within the game plan. Darnold did that and was good enough to help the Panthers win, but his consistency going forward will be key should the Panthers improve upon their 5-11 record from 2020. It’s hard to say whether they have a good enough team to make the playoffs.

Their defense looked the part Sunday, as long as they stay healthy.

It will be incumbent upon Darnold to take them there.