Panthers-Jets live updates: What channel today’s NFL game is on and who’s inactive

Sam Darnold makes his Panthers debut today — well, his debut in a game that counts — when Carolina hosts the New York Jets at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Regardless of whether it was a coincidence the NFL schedule makers put Darnold against his former team in Week 1 or designed for good television, there are plenty of talking points going into this afternoon.

The Observer has seven journalists at the stadium covering the game, including beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander, columnist Scott Fowler and two photographers.

Who’s inactive for the Panthers-Jets game?

Panthers: WR Shi Smith,G Michael Jordan, DE Darryl Johnson, DT Phil Hoskins, G Deonte Brown, LB Clay Johnston.

Jets: RB La’Mical Perine, RB Josh Adams, CB Jason Pinnock, LB Quincy Williams, WR Keelan Cole, DL Jonathan Marshall.

Panthers-Jets injury report

Panthers: WR Shi Smith (shoulder) OUT, RG John Miller (COVID/reserve) OUT.

Jets: S Sharrod Neasmon (hamstring) OUT, WR Keelan Cole (knee) QUESTIONABLE, La’Mical Perine (foot) QUESTIONABLE, Jamison Crowder (COVID/reserve) OUT.

How to watch Jets-Panthers game

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on CBS. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WBTV Channel 3.

The Panthers-Jets game can be streamed online with a subscription to Paramount+, YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.