Panthers at Vikings live game updates: Minnesota off to early lead with 1st quarter touchdown

The Carolina Panthers snapped their five-game losing streak last Sunday with a rare shutout, blanking the Detroit Lions, 20-0.

Winning back-to-back games won’t be easy today in Minnesota. Even though the Vikings are sitting a half game above the Lions in the NFC North cellar at 4-6, they still tout one of the NFL’s most potent offenses which could give the Panthers (4-7) fits.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON TD: VIKINGS 7, PANTHERS 0

5:34, First Quarter: On third and 8 at the Panthers 12, Jefferson ran a slant route in front of Panthers defensive back Rasul Douglas and caught a rather easy scoring pass from QB Kirk Cousins. It was Jefferson’s fifth touchdown catch of his rookie year.

Christian McCaffrey is still injured and won’t play vs. Vikings

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he was pessimistic that Christian McCaffrey would be able to play in Minnesota but that the All-Pro running back would still make the trip this weekend. Plans changed Saturday when McCaffrey was officially ruled out and did not travel to Minneapolis.

Teddy Bridgewater is returning to Minnesota

For the first time as a starting quarterback, the Panthers’ Teddy Bridgewater will face the team that drafted him 32nd overall in 2014. Bridgewater was selected by the Vikings to be the face of their franchise and was well on his way until a devastating knee injury sidetracked his career in the 2016 preseason.

What channel is the Vikings-Panthers game on and how do I stream it?

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Vikings and Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be broadcast on FOX. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.