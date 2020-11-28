Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury update and scouting report for Week 12

Before March 2020, a game against the Minnesota Vikings lacked much of an intriguing storyline for the Carolina Panthers outside of the usual NFC matchup implications.

Enter Teddy Bridgewater.

A Week 12 against a conference opponent turned into an intriguing afternoon that will feature the Panthers’ starting quarterback returning to the team and city that drafted him. The place that was supposed to be his future.

That fate was set off course by devastating left knee injuries that Bridgewater wasn’t supposed to recover from, but he did.

Naturally, the 1 p.m. Sunday game between the Panthers (4-7) and Vikings (4-6) means a little bit more.

There’s still a game to be played between two teams in the middle of the conference. The Panthers will try to win a second straight before a long awaited bye week, while the Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Let’s break it down.

WHEN THE PANTHERS HAVE THE BALL ...

Christian McCaffrey will miss a ninth straight game, but Bridgewater will be back in the lineup after backup quarterback P.J. Walker led the offense in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions last week.

The Vikings defense has allowed opponents to convert on only 36.2% of third downs (fourth-lowest in the NFL), while the Panthers have struggled to convert third downs on offense throughout the season — 40.5%, 20th in the NFL.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

One aspect in the Panthers favor? Carolina has shown an ability to extend drives and leads the NFL in fewest three-and-out drives (9.4%) while Minnesota is second to worst in the league in getting opponents off the field in three plays (12.1%). The only defense that has allowed a worse percentage is the Panthers (8.5%).

Despite being without McCaffrey, the Panthers will have an opportunity to get the ground game going against the Vikings. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 103 yards last week — the Cowboys rushed for a total of 180 yards — and the Vikings’ defense has allowed 90-plus rushing yards to opponents in all but one game this year.

Mike Davis will get the start once again. He is coming off his most carries of the season (19) and scored his third rushing touchdown of the year last week. The Panthers offense has had its most success when it has been able to get Davis (or McCaffrey in limited appearances) going. In two of the team’s four wins, Davis rushed for his highest yards per carry of the season, averaging better than five yards.

While the Vikings have given up plenty on the ground, they have limited opponents’ ability to score rushing touchdowns, allowing only six this season (tied for third-fewest).

The Vikings’ defense has had an up-and-down performance this year. The Panthers finally found a way to get all three of their top wide receivers involved last week and scored on both third quarter drives, which had previously been an issue. Bridgewater’s return pushes this one in favor of the Panthers.

Advantage: Panthers

WHEN THE VIKINGS HAVE THE BALL ...

Watch out for Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings running back has averaged 145 rushing yards per game over the last four weeks and has been almost unstoppable. The Panthers have given up an average of 116.8 rushing yards per game (18th) and are tied for allowing the sixth-most yards per attempt (4.6).

“(Cook’s) got great balance, he’s got great speed. He usually doesn’t go down first contact, doesn’t go down by arm tackles, so when you tackle him, you really got to hit him, you got to bring your feet,” hybrid safety/linebacker Jeremy Chinn said. “He’s a good running back. He’s explosive. He’ll capitalize on every opportunity.”

The Panthers have improved against the run as of late. In two of the last three games, they have limited opponents to 40 yards or fewer on the ground. But this will be one of the team’s biggest challenges to date.

The other key for Carolina will be generating pressure. Coming off a season-high five sacks, making Kirk Cousins uncomfortable early and often will be a big boost. Three of the Vikings’ four wins have come when Cousins was only sacked once. Minnesota is 1-5 when he is sacked two-plus times.

But the Panthers have not yet shown an ability to get to the quarterback consistently throughout the season.

Advantage: Vikings

WHEN THEY KICK ...

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey has made 8-10 field goals this season and has only missed one point-after attempt (24-25). Both of his missed field goals have come from 40-plus yards.

On the other side, Panthers kicker Joey Slye has had a mixed season. He has missed five field goals (22 of 27), but two of those were historic attempts at the end of games. He has only missed two PATs (23 of 25). Overall, Slye has improved on a rookie season, but even outside of the history-making attempts, he is 1 of 5 on attempts from 50-plus yards after going 8-11 last year.

PANTHERS-VIKINGS SCORE PREDICTION

This will be another tight one, something that the Panthers are used to. Bridgewater should make a splash in his return to Minnesota and the offense will have an opportunity to get Davis going against an average Vikings defense.

But despite coming off of the Panthers’ defense’s best game of the year, Cook will be a challenge that they haven’t seen this year. Stopping him will be too big of a task.

Vikings 26, Panthers 24

PANTHERS-VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Panthers: OL Dennis Daley (concussion) OUT, CB Donte Jackson (toe) DOUBTFUL, RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, G John Miller (ankle/knee) QUESTIONABLE, LT Russell Okung (calf) QUESTIONABLE, DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, S Sam Franklin (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, LB Tahir Whitehead (rib) QUESTIONABLE, WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.

Vikings: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) OUT, DE Jordan Brailford OUT, TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) DOUBTFUL