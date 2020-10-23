Socastee’s varsity football game against Waccamaw canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Socastee High’s home varsity football game against Waccamaw scheduled for Friday night has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The cancellation is a result of a Socastee junior varsity football player receiving a positive COVID-19 test result after the player practiced with the varsity football team on Monday and Tuesday, according to Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.

Contact tracing is being done with the help of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which confirmed the positive test.

In addition, there has been a DHEC-confirmed positive test result on the Green Sea Floyds cheerleading team that has resulted in eight additional Green Sea Floyds students being placed in quarantine, Bourcier said.

The Socastee-Waccamaw cancellation is the second announced this week of a varsity football game involving an Horry County high school. North Myrtle Beach canceled its game at St. James scheduled for Oct. 30 as a precaution.

Both the St. James volleyball and JV football teams have canceled games because of positive COVID-19 tests within those programs, and the volleyball and JV football players, coaches and staff are in the midst of 14-day quarantines to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further through the teams.

There was one positive test on the volleyball team confirmed on Friday, according to St. James athletic director Billy Hurston, and two cases last week among JV football players as well as an athletic trainer that works with the team.

“With what’s going on in our world and country we’re trying to limit the places we could be exposed,” NMB High athletic director Joe Quigley said.

Policies regarding the coronavirus are the same for athletes and non-athletes in all Horry County schools, according to Bourcier.

Students attending HCS schools have a coronavirus checklist to complete each morning and students who display symptoms are asked to isolate for up to 10 days based on S.C. DHEC recommendations, Bourcier said.

They can return sooner if they are sick with another illness or test negative for COVID-19, both of which require a medical note.

The parents of students showing symptoms are encouraged to consult a health care professional regarding the student getting a coronavirus test. No Horry County Schools employees perform tests.

Each school is assigned a DHEC nurse who assists in the determination of required isolation and quarantine for students and staff.