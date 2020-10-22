Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: Myrtle Beach’s Burger near 1,000 yards passing

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 4 of the high school football season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 60-89 989 12

2. Jake Marlow, Socastee 25-55 350 2

3. Brice Faircloth, Loris 29-45 333 2

4. Carlton Terry II, Conway 29-45 331 3

5. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 19-38 304 3

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 66-520 7

2. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 74-469 8

3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 45-451 8

4. Noah Jones, Aynor 84-391 4

5. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 37-377 8

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 17-368 5

2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 18-343 5

3. Justice Williams, St. James 8-162 2

4. Raykwon Williams, Myrtle Beach 11-152 3

5. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 6-150 1

Defense

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 41, 0, 0, 1, 0

2. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 39, 2, 0, 0, 0

3. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 38, 4.5, 0, 0, 0

4. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 35, 1, 1, 0, 0

5. Jonah Freshley, Conway 35, 5.5, 0.5, 0, 0

SC Top 10 Poll

The Grand Strand’s stranglehold on the Class 4A rankings grew in this week’s Prep Football Media Poll, as Myrtle Beach retains the top spot and North Myrtle Beach ascends to the third position following a dominant win over Darlington. Aynor is the area’s other ranked team, coming in at No. 8 in the Class 3A poll.

Carolina Forest fell out of the top 10 after a suffocating victory over Socastee, though the Panthers have already cemented a playoff spot on the year. Green Sea Floyds, the defending Class A state champions, fell out of the Class A poll for the first time this season.

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Goose Creek

10. Boiling Springs

Other receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Hillcrest, Ridge View, Berkeley.

Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (14)

2. A.C. Flora

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. Westside

5. South Pointe

6. Greenwood

7. Greer

8. Beaufort

9. Greenville

10. West Florence

Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, May River, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, York

Class AAA

1. Dillon (10)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Chester

Others receiving votes: Belton Honea Path, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto, Union County, Lake City

Class AA

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Newberry

4. Cheraw

5. Chesnee

6. Saluda

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Barnwell

9. Timberland

10. North Central

Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Pelion, Wade Hampton, Andrews, Woodland, Phillip Simmons, Latta

Class A

1. Lake View (11)

2. Lamar (3)

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Whale Branch

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Carvers Bay

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Johnsonville

10. C.A. Johnson

Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Williston-Elko, Branchville