High School Football
Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: Myrtle Beach’s Burger near 1,000 yards passing
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.
Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.
*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.
The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 4 of the high school football season:
PASSING
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 60-89 989 12
2. Jake Marlow, Socastee 25-55 350 2
3. Brice Faircloth, Loris 29-45 333 2
4. Carlton Terry II, Conway 29-45 331 3
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
5. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 19-38 304 3
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
1. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 66-520 7
2. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 74-469 8
3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 45-451 8
4. Noah Jones, Aynor 84-391 4
5. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 37-377 8
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 17-368 5
2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 18-343 5
3. Justice Williams, St. James 8-162 2
4. Raykwon Williams, Myrtle Beach 11-152 3
5. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 6-150 1
Defense
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
1. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 41, 0, 0, 1, 0
2. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 39, 2, 0, 0, 0
3. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 38, 4.5, 0, 0, 0
4. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 35, 1, 1, 0, 0
5. Jonah Freshley, Conway 35, 5.5, 0.5, 0, 0
SC Top 10 Poll
The Grand Strand’s stranglehold on the Class 4A rankings grew in this week’s Prep Football Media Poll, as Myrtle Beach retains the top spot and North Myrtle Beach ascends to the third position following a dominant win over Darlington. Aynor is the area’s other ranked team, coming in at No. 8 in the Class 3A poll.
Carolina Forest fell out of the top 10 after a suffocating victory over Socastee, though the Panthers have already cemented a playoff spot on the year. Green Sea Floyds, the defending Class A state champions, fell out of the Class A poll for the first time this season.
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Goose Creek
10. Boiling Springs
Other receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Hillcrest, Ridge View, Berkeley.
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. A.C. Flora
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6. Greenwood
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenville
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, May River, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, York
Class AAA
1. Dillon (10)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Chester
Others receiving votes: Belton Honea Path, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto, Union County, Lake City
Class AA
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. Cheraw
5. Chesnee
6. Saluda
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Barnwell
9. Timberland
10. North Central
Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Pelion, Wade Hampton, Andrews, Woodland, Phillip Simmons, Latta
Class A
1. Lake View (11)
2. Lamar (3)
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Whale Branch
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Carvers Bay
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Johnsonville
10. C.A. Johnson
Others receiving votes: Green Sea Floyds, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Williston-Elko, Branchville
Comments