Why NMB High canceled its football game against St. James, which has two sports shut down

North Myrtle Beach High School has canceled its scheduled varsity football game on Oct. 30 at St. James, which has been dealing with coronavirus cases that have forced the shutdown of two sports.

The St. James varsity football team is not currently impacted by positive coronavirus cases, however, according to St. James athletic director Billy Hurston.

The Sharks’ volleyball and JV football players, coaches and staff are in the midst of 14-day quarantines to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further through the teams.

There was one positive test on the volleyball team confirmed on Friday, Hurston said, and two cases last week among JV football players as well as an athletic trainer that works with the team.

The Sharks’ canceled varsity football game with North Myrtle Beach was a non-region contest. St. James (1-3) is already eliminated from playoff contention, while the Chiefs (4-0) have a chance to win Region 6-4A and/or make the playoffs with region games remaining against West Florence on Friday and Myrtle Beach on Nov. 6.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NMB athletic director Joe Quigley said the game was canceled out of precaution for his team.

“With what’s going on in our world and country we’re trying to limit the places we could be exposed,” Quigley said. “We’re having a great year, and I have to do what’s in the best interest of our kids. We want to keep our kids in a position where we want to continue playing football.

“The bottom line is we could get covid at our place and we’re done anyway. But you have to think about the best interest of your kids.”

St. James still has three varsity football games remaining at Carolina Forest on Friday, at Loris on Nov. 6 and at home against Waccamaw on Nov. 13, which it added following the NMB cancellation since S.C. high school teams are allowed to play seven regular season games this year. Hurston said the schools will split the gate.

“It’s a chance for the seniors on both teams to play one more game,” Hurston said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The JV team began its quarantine on Friday and intends to play following the two-week separation against Loris on Nov. 5.

The Sharks volleyball team, which played Wednesday against Waccamaw and Thursday against Loris before the positive test was confirmed Friday, canceled its final game of 2020 scheduled Monday against Socastee.

The Loris volleyball team has been required to quarantine as well by Horry County Schools for potentially being in close contact to the infected St. James player, though the DHEC standard being followed by HCS for a quarantine is being within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more, according to HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.

Hurston said there haven’t been any more positive tests from JV football team since last Thursday.

Horry County Schools released a timeline of St. James’ coronavirus issues for clarification after the Sharks played a JV game last Thursday at Sumter shortly after learning of the two team members’ positive tests.

The players did not make the trip to Sumter and had not been around the team for nearly two full days, according to HCS and Hurston. HCS said the players complained of coronavirus symptoms last Wednesday and were sent home during the school day. Their tests came back positive on Thursday before the game.

Hurston said Sumter team officials were informed of the positive tests and the Sharks were prepared to drive back home without playing the game. But he said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was called and gave the recommendation that the game could be played.

The athletic trainer’s positive test on Friday morning is what triggered the required team quarantine, Hurston and HCS said.

Policies regarding the coronavirus are the same for athletes and non-athletes in all Horry County schools, according to Bourcier.

Students attending HCS schools have a coronavirus checklist to complete each morning and students who display symptoms are asked to isolate for up to 10 days based on S.C. DHEC recommendations, Bourcier said.

They can return sooner if they are sick with another illness or test negative for COVID-19, both of which require a medical note.

The parents of students showing symptoms are encouraged to consult a health care professional regarding the student getting a coronavirus test. No Horry County Schools employees perform tests.

Each school is assigned a DHEC nurse who assists in the determination of required isolation and quarantine for students and staff.