Here are the teams and players who shined in Week 4 of Grand Strand high school football

Carolina Forest running back Luke Janack (2) breaks tackles during a long gain against Socastee during 1st quarter action Friday at Socastee High School. For The Sun News

STARS OF THE NIGHT

Luke Janack, ATH, Carolina Forest – Scoring five touchdowns in a must-win game against Socastee, Janack made quick work of the Braves. Scoring three rushing TDs in the first quarter and returning interceptions for scores in the second and third, Janack had a nose for the end zone to secure a second place finish in Region 6-5A Ryan Burger, QB, Myrtle Beach – Escaping Kellytown Stadium with a win is no small feat for the young QB, who piloted a game winning drive to put the Seahawks ahead late in the final quarter. His hot start to the game, with three passing touchdowns, put Myrtle Beach in position to match Hartsville stride for stride, until the Class 4A No. 1 Seahawks finished the race. Nyliek Livingston, RB, North Myrtle Beach – The Chiefs lost to Darlington a year ago in a tight contest, but would have no such issues thanks in large part to Livingston and his three rushing scores.

BEST GAME

Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35: The second half became a ping pong match, as both Myrtle Beach and Hartsville struggled to stop the opposition’s offense. Hartsville is notoriously tough to beat at home, but the Seahawks were able to string together a hard-nosed drive complete with a Ben Herriott score to take a five point lead. After a failed two-point conversion, Myrtle Beach put its defense on the field with under four minutes to play and Hartsville out of time outs, needing a stop to end the game. Kicker Sullivan Hardin did his part with a touchback and the Seahawks defenders did their part, stopping Hartsville short on fourth down to allow its offense to bleed out the clock.

WEEK 4 RESULTS

Aynor 51, @ Georgetown 6

Carolina Forest 41, @ Socastee 6

West Florence 21, @ Conway 14

@ Johnsonville 32, Green Sea Floyds 14 (Thursday)

Myrtle Beach 40, @ Hartsville 35

North Myrtle Beach 63, @ Darlington 14

Sumter 50, @ St. James 7

Dillon 54, @ Waccamaw 27