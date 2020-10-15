High School Football
Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: NMB’s Livingston has surpassed 400 yards rushing
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.
The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 3 of the high school football season:
PASSING
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 41-60 702 9
2. Brice Faircloth, Loris 29-45 333 2
3. Jake Marlow, Socastee 19-42 294 2
4. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 12-22 211 3
5. Alex Jones, St. James 14-30 198 2
RUSHING
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
1. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 50-409 4
2. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 34-389 8
3. Noah Jones, Aynor 71-363 3
4. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 53-340 7
5. Ayron Armstrong, St. James 78-324 2
RECEIVING
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
1. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 12-251 4
2. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 11-234 4
3. Raykwon Williams, Myrtle Beach 7-128 2
4. Justice Williams, St. James 6-120 1
5. DJ Admill, Carolina Forest 4-118 3
DEFENSE
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
1. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 30, 4.5, 0, 0, 0
2. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 29, 0, 0, 0, 0
3. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 27, 1, 1, 0, 0
4. Jonah Freshley, Conway 27, 4.5, 0, 0, 0
5. Marcus Alston, St. James 27, 1, 1, 0, 0
SC Top 10 Polls
Myrtle Beach retains its top spot in Class 4A in the SC Prep Football Media Poll following another dominant week. North Myrtle Beach joins the top 5 in Class 4A, while a loss to Sumter tumbled Carolina Forest down to 10th this week in 5A. Aynor has cracked the top 10 in Class 3A and Green Sea Floyds continues its run in the Class A poll at fourth.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. JF Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Goose Creek
9. Northwestern
10. Carolina Forest
Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Westside
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenwood
10. West Florence
Received votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville
Class 3A
1. Dillon (12)
2. Chapman (2)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Gilbert
7. (tie) Wren
7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Aynor
Received votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes- North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lamar (7)
2. Lake View (5)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds (1)
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. (tie) Williston-Elko
Ridge Spring – Monetta
10. Wagener-Salley
Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville
