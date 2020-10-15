Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: NMB’s Livingston has surpassed 400 yards rushing

Socastee running back Luke Board (41) scores a TD late in the 2nd quarter against Conway Friday at Conway High School. For The Sun News

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided by press time.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 3 of the high school football season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 41-60 702 9

2. Brice Faircloth, Loris 29-45 333 2

3. Jake Marlow, Socastee 19-42 294 2

4. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 12-22 211 3

5. Alex Jones, St. James 14-30 198 2

RUSHING

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 50-409 4

2. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 34-389 8

3. Noah Jones, Aynor 71-363 3

4. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 53-340 7

5. Ayron Armstrong, St. James 78-324 2

RECEIVING

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 12-251 4

2. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 11-234 4

3. Raykwon Williams, Myrtle Beach 7-128 2

4. Justice Williams, St. James 6-120 1

5. DJ Admill, Carolina Forest 4-118 3

DEFENSE

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 30, 4.5, 0, 0, 0

2. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 29, 0, 0, 0, 0

3. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 27, 1, 1, 0, 0

4. Jonah Freshley, Conway 27, 4.5, 0, 0, 0

5. Marcus Alston, St. James 27, 1, 1, 0, 0

SC Top 10 Polls

Myrtle Beach retains its top spot in Class 4A in the SC Prep Football Media Poll following another dominant week. North Myrtle Beach joins the top 5 in Class 4A, while a loss to Sumter tumbled Carolina Forest down to 10th this week in 5A. Aynor has cracked the top 10 in Class 3A and Green Sea Floyds continues its run in the Class A poll at fourth.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. JF Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Goose Creek

9. Northwestern

10. Carolina Forest

Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (14)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Westside

7. Greer

8. Beaufort

9. Greenwood

10. West Florence

Received votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville

Class 3A

1. Dillon (12)

2. Chapman (2)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Chester

6. Gilbert

7. (tie) Wren

7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Aynor

Received votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Newberry

5. Cheraw

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes- North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar (7)

2. Lake View (5)

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds (1)

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. (tie) Williston-Elko

Ridge Spring – Monetta

10. Wagener-Salley

Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville