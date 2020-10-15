Regardless of position, Kyle Watkins is a productive leader for Carolina Forest football

Carolina Forest quarterback Kyle Watkins (11) zeros in on a TD pass to DJ Admill during 1st quarter action against Conway Friday at Carolina Forest High School. Randall Hill/For The Sun News

Kyle Watkins is no stranger to the spotlight, and now he’s piloting one of the state’s best football programs in a year unlike any other.

During his senior season, Watkins has stepped into the starting quarterback position at Carolina Forest, leading an ascending program in a coronavirus-shortened season.

While he’s played for the Panthers for the last two seasons, he was counted on for his athletic ability as a wide receiver on Mason Garcia-led teams. He caught more than 30 balls for 500 yards and finished second on the team in most receiving categories a season ago.

“Kyle is too good of an athlete for us to leave him off the field,” said Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris. “He played a big part in those teams (with Mason Garcia at quarterback). He was our backup quarterback and one of our best athletes. He’s just a good football player who does the right things on and off the field.”

The transition from standout wide receiver to the leadership and responsibility at quarterback was natural for Watkins since he’s a stellar basketball player. The point guard for the Panthers is no stranger to the moment, having hit game-winning buzzer beaters on the hardwood, and is taking that clutch ability to the football field.

“We haven’t really had to worry too much about leadership with Kyle,” Morris said. “He’s a leader that does it by example, he doesn’t have to do too much talking. You can see it in how hard he works in the weight room and in watching film, on the practice field. It all translates to Friday nights.”

Perhaps the biggest change Morris has seen in Watkins is with his throwing ability. While he’s always been able to spin it, not having to throw a ball daily and work on his mechanics gave Watkins plenty of room to grow.

“He’s always been a really good thrower of the ball,” Morris said. “But, watching him throw it every day at practice, his arm has really grown stronger. He’s able to throw the ball with more power and farther. The best thing is his accuracy – he’s putting the ball right where it needs to be.”

Watkins is leading the Panthers in passing and rushing this season, using his physical abilities to lead Carolina Forest to a 2-1 record, with a tough loss at Sumter last week as the only blemish after dominating South Florence and Conway to start the season.

After defeating Conway, Watkins quickly deflected all credit to his teammates.

“This team is so much fun to play with,” Watkins said. “There are a lot of options with the ball in my hands, we have great backs and weapons on the outside, but our offensive line really opens everything up. Those guys make it so we can play fast and get to the next level.”

With a strong offensive line, a rushing attack that keeps defenses off-balance, and an opportunistic defense, Carolina Forest is primed to continue its recent run of success. The Panthers won their first football region title last season and are in position, should they win out, to make the abbreviated Class 5A playoffs this season. The Panthers face Socastee on Friday night.

“We’ve got to get in playoff mode right now, this week,” Morris said. “(Socastee) is in the same boat we’re in, where a loss in the region can all but eliminate you from the playoffs, since Sumter has all but locked up first place. The battle for second place is a tight race and this game will make or break things for us.”

Facing first-year Socastee coach Ben Hampton for the first time, Morris sees a team that is on the rise.

“They’re exceptionally well-coached and don’t do a lot to hurt themselves,” he said. “It’s going to be another tough game for us. Each week, the teams are so different than they were the weeks before. That normally happens each season, but this year when we’re playing region games out of the gate, it’s tough to get a read sometimes. We’ll have to play our best game of the year to come out on top.”

Friday’s games

Aynor at Georgetown

Carolina Forest at Socastee

West Florence at Conway

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Sumter at St. James

Dillon at Waccamaw

Loris is off this week