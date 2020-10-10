Here are the teams and players who shined in Week 3 of Grand Strand high school football

Conway and Socastee players warm-up before their game Friday at Conway High School. Randall Hill/For The Sun News

STARS OF THE NIGHT

Nyliek Livingston, RB, North Myrtle Beach – Livingston rushed for 113 yards and a score, helping the Chiefs to romp over Wilson 38-7. His rushing prowess helped open the floodgates for the North Myrtle Beach offense, which had two more rushing scores from the stable of backs and a pair of passing TDs from Cameron Freeman. Loris defense – Playing in overtime, the Lions faced a hot Georgetown offense, which scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the contest. The Lions offense put the team ahead, putting the defense on the field to try and end the game. Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Lions made the stop needed and maintained a perfect record on the young season. The Brothers Janack, Carolina Forest – Both Luke and Adam Janack came up huge for Carolina Forest in a tough matchup at Sumter. Luke scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, while Adam helped take the top off the defense to set up a couple of scores for the Panthers.

BEST GAME

Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27: The Panthers took a 14-0 halftime lead over the Gamecocks, but saw their advantage dwindle down to 14-13. A back-and-forth affair broke out from there, as the game would get to 21-13 and 21-19, ending regulation at 27-27. Sumter would get the ball first in the overtime period and score a touchdown, which the Panthers were unable to match. Now, Sumter has the inside track to winning the region, while Carolina Forest will grapple with the rest of Region 6-5A for the other playoff spot.

WEEK 3 RESULTS

@ Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14

@ Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27 (OT)

Socastee 19, @ Conway 7

@ Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12

@ Loris 19, Georgetown 13 (OT)

@ Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14

North Myrtle Beach 38, @ Wilson 7

@ St. James 20, Lamar 12