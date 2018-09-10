Not planning on leaving during the storm? Here are some of the closest shelters

It’s possible shelters could open in Horry County as Hurricane Florence approaches if Gov. Henry McMaster issues a mandatory evacuation order.
During shelter operations, Horry County Schools will provide more than 13,400 people with public shelter. Opening times and locations are determined by the start of the coastal evacuation.
Here are zone A shelters in Horry County:
- Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Rd., Galivants Ferry
- Conway High School, 2301 Church St., Conway
- Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Rd., Loris
- North Myrtle Beach High School, 3705 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River
- Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8900 Hwy 544, Myrtle Beach
- Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue St., Conway
Shelters could open within four hours of the governor issuing an evacuation order.
Alcohol, illegal drugs and weapons are not allowed in shelters, according to the American Red Cross.
Click here for more information on what you can and can’t bring to a shelter.
Hurricane Florence is now at a Category 4. It moved to a Category 3 on Monday morning and then to a 4 just an hour later. The storm is moving west about 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Life-threatening impact risks are increasing as Florence moves toward the Carolinas, the NHC reports.
Florence is forecasted to be near a Category 4 when it makes landfall between Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
McMaster will give another briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.
The City of Myrtle Beach is using Hyper-Reach, a tool to instantly communicate with residents, for emergency communication. City residents can sign up to receive information about special events or emergency situations.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials are working a phone bank today. Anyone with questions can call 843-915-5150.
Do you know your zone? Here is information about the three zones.
Call the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 843-915-8804 for information about special medical needs shelters.
Information about other shelters is also available through the Horry County American Red Cross at 843-477-0020.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
