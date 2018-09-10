South Carolina governor issues evacuation for Grand Strand area

Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an evacuation order for South Carolina as the area prepares for Hurricane Florence’s possible landfall.

A mandatory evacuation will start at noon Tuesday for eight coastal counties, McMaster said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

“We are expecting more wind that we had with Hugo and more water than we had with Matthew.,” McMaster said. “We expect it to move slowly across the ground when it gets here.

“We’re in for a real episode here.”

McMaster said folks should prepare for a lot of flooding in the Pee Dee area.

Lanes will be reversed on four highways, including U.S. 501, starting at noon Tuesday, McMaster said.

State offices will be closed in 26 counties, including Horry and Georgetown counties, as well as schools on Tuesday.

Rep. Tim McGinnis said major state roads will have their coastal bound lanes reversed and state offices and schools will be closed tomorrow until further notice.

There is a mandatory medical evacuation in place for hospitals, said Rep. Tim McGinnis in a Facebook post.

Horry County officials are expected to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. today.

Hurricane Florence is now at a Category 4. It’s forecasted to hit the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday. Weather officials are still uncertain about the exact location it will make landfall.

Evacuation zone map S.C. Emergency Management Division

Horry and Georgetown counties shifted their operating conditions at noon Monday as Hurricane Florence continued to strengthen and head toward the Carolina coast.

