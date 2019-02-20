See a sneak peek of Topgolf Myrtle Beach, which is expected to open within a few weeks

Media members and invited guests got a preview Wednesday night of Topgolf Myrtle Beach, which is expected to open within a few weeks.

It will be the 53rd Topgolf venue, as the company is rapidly expanding with numerous locations opening annually.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach has hired approximately 370 employees and is still interviewing and auditioning for several more positions. It will likely approach 400 employees by its opening.

Topgolf is a combination of golf and entertainment. Guests can play golf target games and enjoy food, beverages and music. Microchipped balls provide scoring and players see the accuracy and distance of their shots on a television screen in their hitting bay, which is covered but in the open air and climate-controlled with heaters and fans.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Patrons drive golf balls on the third floor of the new Topgolf Myrtle Beach. The media was given a tour and preview Wednesday of the facility, which will open in the coming weeks on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The three-level Myrtle Beach venue was projected to be 55,000 square feet and features 72 bays that can host up to six players at a time – similar to bowling alley bays – nearly 2,000 square feet of private event space, and outdoor patios with table seating on all three levels.

In addition to the 24 hitting bays on each level – 12 in the middle have table-top seating and 12 on the outsides have couch seating – the first and third levels are set up like sports bars with TVs and bars, and the second level has a beverage ordering station.

The first floor has a 27-foot viewing screen that can be broken into multiple viewing screens to show several sporting events simultaneously.

A bar area on the first floor of the new Topgolf Myrtle Beach. The media was given a tour and preview Wednesday of the facility, which will open in the coming weeks on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, tournaments and instruction.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach has already started scheduling events.

A Kids Spring Academy is planned from April 15-17 for children ages 6-12. The academy will be from 9 a.m. to noon each of the three days, costs $119, and will include lunch and instruction on chipping, putting, full swing, rules and etiquette in a relaxed atmosphere.