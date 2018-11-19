Myrtle Beach Topgolf nearing completion of construction, on pace for projected opening

If you have driven anywhere near the southeast corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave North recently, you are aware the Myrtle Beach Topgolf location is nearing the completion of construction.
The business is still on pace to open early in 2019, according to a company official.
The three-level Myrtle Beach venue is expected to be up to 55,000 square feet and feature 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time – similar to bowling alley bays – and 1,975 square feet of private event space.
Topgolf is a combination of golf and entertainment.
Guests can play golf, enjoy food, beverages and music. Microchipped balls provide scoring and players see the accuracy and distance of their shots on a television screen in their hitting bay.
Topgolf is expected to bring 350 full- and part-time jobs.
The company has been rapidly expanding. In the past five years, the company has expanded from 10 venues entertaining 1.5 million guests annually to 51 venues with 17 million guest visits projected for 2018 by the company.
Charlotte has a large Topgolf, and Myrtle Beach is considered the first full-fledged Topgolf location in South Carolina, though a location in Greenville is expected to also be opening soon.
Food for golf
In the season of giving, and the Mystical Golf courses Man O’War, The Witch and The Wizard are offering golf for the cart fee of $24 on Thanksgiving Day in exchange for three cans of non-perishable food that will be donated to local food banks.
In Brunswick County, the four-course Ocean Ridge Plantation is holding its annual food drive and toy drives that began earlier this month.
In exchange for three canned or nonperishable food items, golfers can play either Lion’s Paw or Panther’s Run for $42 in the morning and $36 after 11 a.m., and either Tiger’s Eye or Leopard’s Chase for $52/$46.
Benefitting organizations are Brunswick County Family Assistance and Toys for Tots through the United States Marine Corps.
For the special rate, tee times can’t be made more than 48 hours in advance, and the club requests a newspaper advertisement promoting the special be submitted, though it’s not required.
The toy drive rates are good with an unwrapped new toy with a minimum $5 value. The toy drive continues through Dec. 7 and food drive is expected to continue through into January.
“We usually run that through the holidays. It’s a good way to give back something,” said Ocean Ridge marketing director Bill Long.
Barefoot plays host
The professional SwingThought Tour, which is headquartered on the Grand Strand, will be holding three consecutive events over 11 days at Barefoot Resort beginning later this month.
The three 36-hole events will be at the Dye Club from Nov. 28-29, Love Course from Dec. 4-5 and Fazio Course from Dec. 7-8.
Each tournament has a guaranteed first place payout of $5,500 and cost $550 for tour members and $625 for non members.
The tour moves to Rio Pinar in Orlando, Florida for a 54-hole event from Dec. 19-21 after leaving Barefoot.
