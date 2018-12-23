Topgolf in Myrtle Beach is accepting applications for 350 jobs. See the positions

Topgolf is now hiring for its Myrtle Beach location, which is set to open as the company’s 53rd venue early in 2019, and is accepting applications online.

Approximately 350 new jobs have been posted at topgolf.com/careers, and the company’s unique interview process known as “MISSION: Ambition” auditions is set to begin the week of Jan. 7-11.

Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen workers, maintenance, guest services staff and other jobs, and applicants should register for an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event.

Topgolf says the auditions showcase the company’s culture of fun and energy, and applicants are encouraged to eschew dress clothes and rehearsed answers and be prepared to navigate through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more.

Topgolf is a combination of golf and entertainment. Guests can play golf and enjoy food, beverages and music. Microchipped balls provide scoring and players see the accuracy and distance of their shots on a television screen in their climate-controlled hitting bay.

The three-level Myrtle Beach venue is expected to be 55,000 square feet and feature 72 bays that can host up to six players at a time – similar to bowling alley bays – and 1,975 square feet of private event space.

Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, tournaments and instruction

Hired workers receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, and the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401k retirement savings program.

For more information visit topgolf.com/careers.