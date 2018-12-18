Why this big personality is leaving Golf Channel and moving to the Myrtle Beach area

The Golf Channel’s Charlie Rymer says a few words prior to the First Tee of the Grand Strand Future Generations Tournament at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on Tuesday. The event featured Golf Channel personalities Kelly Tilghman of North Myrtle Beach and Charlie Rymer of Fort Mill, who host the event. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews