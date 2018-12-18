Golf

The nine Grand Strand layouts that Golfweek ranks among the best resort courses

By Alan Blondin

December 18, 2018 06:44 PM

Former University of Virginia player Danny Walker hits a shot into the 11th green at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club during the 2016 General Hackler Championship. The Dunes Club is No. 34 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Resort Courses list.
Former University of Virginia player Danny Walker hits a shot into the 11th green at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club during the 2016 General Hackler Championship. The Dunes Club is No. 34 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Resort Courses list. The Sun News file photo
Former University of Virginia player Danny Walker hits a shot into the 11th green at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club during the 2016 General Hackler Championship. The Dunes Club is No. 34 on Golfweek’s Top 100 Resort Courses list. The Sun News file photo

The depth and quality of the Myrtle Beach golf market is reflected in Golfweek’s ranking of America’s premier resort courses that was recently unveiled.

Three Myrtle Beach area layouts are ranked among Golfweek’s Top 100 Resort Courses, led by a pair of top 50 entrants, and six more landed on the magazine’s Next 100 Resort Courses list.

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. classic, is ranked 34th, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is No. 43, and the Moorland Course at Legends Resort is No. 92.

King’s North at Myrtle Beach National is No. 147, Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club (No. 156), Love Course (No. 170) and Fazio Course (192) are ranked, the Grande Dunes Resort Course is No. 167 and the Surf Golf and Beach Club is No. 181.

Tidewater Golf Club, with eight holes that play along either Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway, was ranked 141st among Golfweek’s list of America’s best residential golf courses.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

golf

golf

golf

latest-news

  Comments  

things to do