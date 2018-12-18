The nine Grand Strand layouts that Golfweek ranks among the best resort courses

The depth and quality of the Myrtle Beach golf market is reflected in Golfweek’s ranking of America’s premier resort courses that was recently unveiled.

Three Myrtle Beach area layouts are ranked among Golfweek’s Top 100 Resort Courses, led by a pair of top 50 entrants, and six more landed on the magazine’s Next 100 Resort Courses list.

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, a Robert Trent Jones Sr. classic, is ranked 34th, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is No. 43, and the Moorland Course at Legends Resort is No. 92.

King’s North at Myrtle Beach National is No. 147, Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club (No. 156), Love Course (No. 170) and Fazio Course (192) are ranked, the Grande Dunes Resort Course is No. 167 and the Surf Golf and Beach Club is No. 181.

Tidewater Golf Club, with eight holes that play along either Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway, was ranked 141st among Golfweek’s list of America’s best residential golf courses.