How David Feherty and Kelly Tilghman helped raise $50k for Myrtle Beach area youth

The Gene’s Dream Foundation has held one event, and it resulted in a $50,000 donation to The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas, which benefits area youth through the game of golf.

The gift comes just a few weeks after the inaugural Mentor Cup was played. The two-day event included a gala dinner at the Surf Golf and Beach Club, a tournament at Tidewater Golf Club and a stand-up performance at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center by David Feherty.

The Gene’s Dream Foundation was created to honor Gene Weldon, a revered PGA professional who worked in the Myrtle Beach market for nearly 50 years before dying last year. Weldon mentored countless juniors during his career, including golf media personality Kelly Tilghman, who is a founder of the organization and organizer of the event, which she said exceeded expectations.

“That $50,000 is a real game-changer for The First Tee of the Coastal Carolinas,” said Rich Abraham, the organization’s executive director. “We operate very lean, and this will help us expand our programs for kids along the Grand Strand and in Brunswick County. Beyond the financial impact, events like the Mentor Cup are great for our kids, giving them a taste of competition and the opportunity to be mentored by community leaders.”

The tournament featured 60 kids paired with 60 adult mentors playing nine holes of captain’s choice and nine of modified alternate shot.