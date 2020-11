How much do they make? Here are the salaries for Coastal Carolina’s coaches in all sports

This is a comprehensive list of the salaries for Coastal Carolina coaches, athletic administrators, sports information staff and Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina employees for 2020-21.

It is not a complete list of all athletic department employees including those in athletic training, facilities maintenance, event operations, compliance and student-athlete support services. The Hackler Course is operated through CCU’s auxiliary enterprises and not through the athletic department.

The highest paid coach at CCU is Gary Gilmore. The head baseball coach makes $402,000 per year. Jamey Chadwell, head football coach, trails Gilmore with a $375,000 annual salary.

CCU Coach Salaries

Gary Gilmore, Head Baseball Coach, $402,000

Jamey Chadwell, Head Football Coach, $375,000

Cliff Ellis, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, $302,409

Chad Staggs, Football Defensive Coordinator, $240,000

Kevin Schnall, Associate Head Baseball Coach, $180,000

Drew Thomas, Assistant Baseball Coach, $170,000

Jaida Williams, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, $162,000

Skylor Magee, Assistant Football Coach, $152,000

Shaun Docking, Head Men’s Soccer Coach, $140,825

Newland Isaac, Football Co‐Offensive Coordinator, $140,000

Willy Korn, Football Co‐Offensive Coordinator, $140,000

William Durkin, Assistant Football Coach, $125,120

Kelley Green, Head Women’s Softball Coach, $105,766

Tony Washington, Assistant Football Coach, $105,000

Kristen Selvage, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach, $96,005

Addison Williams, Assistant Football Coach, $95,000

Josh Miller, Assistant Football Coach, $92,000

Bryant Foster, Assistant Football Coach, $90,000

Jim Garren, Head Men’s Golf Coach, $87,720

Jozsef Forman, Head Women’s Volleyball Coach, $87,622

Bennie Moss, Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach, $86,789

Chad Scott, Director of Football Speed, Strength & Conditioning, $85,500

Vanessa Taylor, Associate Head Women’s Basketball Coach, $80,440

Malcolm Dixon, Assistant Football Coach, $80,000

Sandra Fowler, Director of Men and Women’s Track and Field, $79,560

Katie Quinney, Head Women’s Golf Coach, $76,585

Patrice Days, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, $73,440

Elwyn McRoy, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, $72,275

Paul Hogan, Head Women’s Soccer Coach, $68,340

Thomas Gentile, Assistant Director of Speed, Strength & Conditioning, $65,000

Oliver Slawson, Associate Head Men’s Soccer Coach, $65,000

Danielle Penner, Associate Head Women’s Softball Coach, $57,120

Steven Loeswick, Head Women’s Beach Volleyball Coach, $53,040

Alaina Jordan, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, $46,000‐$50,000

Chris Powers, Head Men’s Tennis Coach, $46,000‐$50,000

David Almeida, Head Cheerleading Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Kristin Erb, Assistant Women’s Softball Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Kaitlin Frederick, Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Emma Hewitt, Head Women’s Tennis Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Sonya Woods, Director of Olympic Sports for Speed, Strength, & Conditioning, $42,000‐$46,000

Ben Yocum, Asst Men & Women’s Track & Field Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Chris Fidler, Assistant Men’s Soccer Coach, $42,000‐$46,000

Michael Embry, Asst Men & Women’s Track & Field Coach, $38,000‐$42,000

Kyle Johnson, Assistant Director of Speed, Strength, & Conditioning, $38,000‐$42,000

Torrie Cash, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, $34,000‐$38,000

Christopher Allard, Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach, $30,000‐$34,000

Adrien Dunn, Assistant Director of Speed, Strength & Conditioning, $30,000‐$34,000

Tyler Redding, Assistant Director of Speed, Strength, & Conditioning, $30,000‐$34,000

Marla Sage, Head Dance Coach, Temporary, $22,000‐$26,000 (Based on appointment period and hours per week)

CCU Athletic Administration Salaries

Matt Hogue, Director of Athletics, $217,000

Dwayne Beam, Deputy Director of Athletics, $88,959

CCU media relations department salaries

Kevin Davis, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations, $67,320

Darrell Orand, Assistant Director for Media Relations, $38,000‐$42,000

Hackler Golf Course Staff Salaries

Chuck Johns, General Manager of Sports Turf & Golf Course Operations, $87,245

Joseph Marosz, First Assistant Golf Professional, $42,000‐$46,000

Robert Bell, First Assistant Superintendent, $34,000‐$38,000

Alex Bowers, Second Assistant Golf Professional, $26,000‐$30,000

* Information provided by Coastal Carolina University, S.C. Dept. of Administration as of Sept. 16