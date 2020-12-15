Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
CCU moves up again in the College Football Playoff rankings. What that means for Chants

Coastal Carolina moved up to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

Coastal (11-0) scored in the final minute Saturday for a come-from-behind 42-38 win over Troy in Alabama, and is the only undefeated team in the country that has played at least 11 games.

The Chants have aspirations of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game – considered the top six bowls with the most lucrative payouts to participants – and those generally go to teams ranked in the top 12 following conference championship games, though one spot is reserved for the highest ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.

Cincinnati (8-0) of the American Athletic Conference is ahead of Coastal of the Sun Belt Conference in the CFP rankings at No. 9 and has dropped two spots over the past two weeks after not playing a game in the past three weeks.

Cincinnati is scheduled to face No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) in the AAC Championship Game Saturday, when CCU is scheduled to face No. 19 Louisiana (9-1) in the Sun Belt title game at Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers (11-0) have been in the top 20 in each of the four CFP rankings to date, debuting at No. 20 on Nov. 24, moving up to 18th on Dec. 1 after a win over Appalachian State, and elevating to No. 13 after a win over No. 13 Brigham Young 22-17 on Dec. 8 at Brooks Stadium to bolster their resume.

Coastal has been ranked in the national AP Top 25 and USA Today Amway Coaches polls for nine consecutive weeks.

CCU moved up from No. 11 last week to No. 9 Sunday in the AP Top 25 and from No. 13 to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Louisiana is ranked 17th and 18th in the AP and coaches polls, respectively.

