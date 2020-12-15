Which Coastal Carolina football player has the most glorious mullet of 2020? Vote now

Who has the best mullet on the Coastal Carolina football team? Vote now at myrtlebeachonline.com jlee@thesunnews.com

The Coastal Carolina college football team is 11-0 and has meant business this season. But the players also like to have a good time.

Several of them have been rocking mullets, one of the biggest trends that resurfaced for men in 2020.

The hairstyles were just about as popular as the games, with many fans wearing mullet wigs to support the Chanticleers, and one CCU student and his brother creating T-shirts championing the head salad with the slogan “Mormons vs. Mullets” prior to CCU’s game against Brigham Young.

CCU’s opponent this weekend, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, have a couple mullets on the team as well.

CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said the Cajuns “can give us a run for our money for sure,” but believes the mullet game is strong at CCU.

“They’ve got some guys that look good with their stuff,” he said.” But I don’t know if anybody else rocks the mullets as much as we do here, so I’m going to say we’d be first place until I see otherwise.”

So, we want to know: Who do you think has the best mullet on the CCU football team? Vote now in our poll.

Senior longsnapper C.J. Schrimpf is campaigning for himself, but he knows he has curly competition.

“I’ll say I got the best mullet but Silas (Kelly) is definitely up there,” Schrimpf said. “We all started growing them around the same time. Silas probably has me beat if we’re being honest”

