Who wants a ‘Mormons vs. Mullets’ T-shirt? It’s a thing heading into the BYU-CCU game

It has been 32 years since “Catholics vs. Convicts.” and there is a new moniker for a big college football game that is gaining some traction.

Coastal Carolina’s game with BYU has spawned the “Mormons vs. Mullets” phrase, and T-shirts created by a Coastal student and his twin brother are being produced and sold featuring the phrase.

The phrase highlights the contrasts between BYU, the Mormon school in Utah, and Coastal Carolina, which features several players sporting and proudly celebrating their flowing mullets, particularly on their social media accounts.

The slogan is a play off the Catholics vs. Convicts tag that was given to the 1998 Notre Dame vs. Miami game and created by a Notre Dame student who gained notoriety because of the T-shirts.

CCU senior music major Taylor Diveley said his twin brother Noah’s entrepreneurial mind went to work Wednesday night when he first heard BYU might replace Liberty in Saturday’s game because of coronavirus issues within the Flames football program.

Noah, a recent University of South Carolina graduate, sent Taylor a prototype of a t-shirt with the moniker on it.

“He sent me the picture and said, ‘This would be so cool.’ ” Taylor said. “He was the creator of the idea and I was the arms and legs.”

When the BYU-CCU matchup became official Thursday morning, Taylor called several area screen printing companies who quoted him a few days of production time before Coastal Screen Printing told him they could produce 50 in 24 hours, and he picked them up Friday.

Taylor got some of the 50 to CCU players and coaches, sold a number of them to people who contacted him on social media and drove to his house to pick them up, and sold the final dozen or so at the stadium around 10:30 a.m. The shirts were worn by some fans who appeared on the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on ESPN on Saturday morning.

The shirts are now available through the teespring.com website in both CCU and BYU colors for $15-$20 and Taylor is promoting them on his Twitter account.

“I spent $400 to buy 50 shirts,” Taylor said. “I’m a college kid so I didn’t have much money to buy more than that and I didn’t expect it to be so popular.”

Got a whole box of these babies to sell tomorrow at the game! $20! Come find me! pic.twitter.com/pC1OBr5SS1 — taylor diveley (@taylordiveley) December 4, 2020