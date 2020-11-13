Everything you need to know for Saturday’s No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Troy football game

Saturday’s game

Who: No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt Conference) at Troy (4-3, 2-2 SBC)

When: Noon (Eastern)

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM

Online audio: https://goccusports.com/watch/

Live stats: Through www.Troy.statbroadcast.com and GameTracker

Last meeting

CCU 36-35 on Nov. 2, 2019 in Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina

Strength: Defensive front seven

Weakness: Receiver depth

Troy

Strength: Wide receivers

Weakness: Rush offense

Key matchup

Coastal Carolina’s offensive line vs. Troy’s defensive front seven: The Chants have a balanced offense. They average more than 203 rushing yards per game in their spread option offense and have three running backs who have been effective in senior C.J. Marable, junior Shermari Jones and sophomore Reese White behind an offensive line that has been effective both run blocking and pass protecting. A big part of the success has been the health of the offensive line, as tackle Antwine Loper’s one missed game has been the only change in the starting lineup. Willie Lampkin, Sam Thompson, Trey Carter and Steven Bedosky have each started the first seven games.

Troy allows 163 yards rushing per game, which is fifth in the Sun Belt and 65th in the country, so the Chants should look to establish the ground game. If Troy is forced to sell out to stop the run, QB Grayson McCall could hit some big plays. “[The offensive line] is very physical and they don’t let anything get to them. They move pretty well, too, and they’ve been good for us, making the holes that need to be there for us,” Jones said. “They’re smart, too, when it comes to making the right checks.”

Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Junior receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6-2, 190): He leads CCU with 35 receptions, 610 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, with a pair of 100-yard receiving games and at least five catches and 80 yards receiving in each of the past five games.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall (6-3, 200): The first-year starter has completed 94 of 135 passes (69.6 percent) for 1,393 yards with 16 TDs and just one interception, and has rushed for 271 yards and four scores on 56 carries.

Senior defensive end Tarron Jackson (6-2, 260): The reigning two-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble last week, giving him three forced fumbles in the past two games.

Troy

Senior receiver Reggie Todd (6-5, 205): He is part of a talented receiver corps, has 358 yards on 25 receptions and is a red-zone target with a team-leading five receiving TDs.

Junior defensive tackle Will Choloh (6-0, 289): He is the highest rated pass rusher among interior linemen in the country according to Pro Football Focus, with 19 total pressures and 12 QB hurries this season..

Junior left tackle Austin Stidham (6-5, 291): According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked third nationally (minimum 300 pass blocking opportunities) with a 98.0 efficiency rating, and he’ll likely be matched up against Jackson most or all of the game.

He said it

“It’s a team game, and any time we come off the field or go on the field we let the offense know we’ve got their back and they’re going to get the ball back in no time and get back on the field ready to score, and they say the same thing to us. So it’s really a united team. It’s awesome to play for, just knowing whether one thing goes right for the offense or something goes bad for the defense, the other side’s got your back and that’s how we’ve been playing the whole year.” – CCU senior linebacker Silas Kelly

“I know our team realizes what’s at stake. I’m not unrealistic, I know [Appalachian State] is down the line there, but our guys know we’ve got to take care of business right now. We do control our destiny if we continue to handle ourselves. We’ve got good leadership there, I think our guys will be locked in and focused. If we go down there and don’t play well I don’t think it’s because we’re looking ahead. . . . We talked all week up to this point, what we’ve done in the past doesn’t matter and what’s laying ahead doesn’t matter. If we don’t take care of what’s right now, all the work you did in the past is going to be for naught.” – CCU coach Jamey Chadwell

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us, and if we’ll approach it that way and get ourselves in a good spot and play good in all three phases I think we’ll have a great opportunity to win the game. But we understand the challenge. It’s going to be a tough one and it’s going to be something we need to rise to the occasion for.” – Troy coach Chip Lindsey

Scouting report

Coastal is the highest ranked team that Troy has ever hosted, and the Trojans are 2-25 all-time against nationally-ranked opponents. So the Chants have become a trophy for its fellow Sun Belt teams.

“I do think we get everybody’s best shot because of that [ranking]. I’m sure everybody is tired of seeing Coastal and everybody talking about Coastal here and Coastal that,” Chadwell said. “. . . We’re going into Troy this coming Saturday, and guess what, they want to knock No. 1 off. What I challenge our team on is we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.

“The reason we’re in this position is because we’ve been hunting, and we’ve been hunting since last January. When we’ve reached a certain point we can’t go back and start being the hunted. We’ve got to keep hunting. We’ve got to keep having that mindset. . . . Other teams want to take you down, but because of that we should play our best.”

Troy is coming off a 20-13 loss to Georgia Southern and has played nearly all of the past three games without its starting QB.

Sophomore Gunnar Watson (6-3, 208) won the starting job and has completed 114 of 164 passes (69.5 percent) for 1,159 yards with 10 TDs and three interceptions. But he suffered a reported rib injury in the first quarter of a 36-34 loss to Georgia State on Oct. 24 and has missed the past two games.

Junior Jacob Free (6-5, 217) has been more mistake prone, completing 79 of 134 passes (59 percent) for 957 yards with five TDs and four interceptions. Free was 21 of 47 with two interceptions last week.

“We didn’t get good play at quarterback last week and made a lot of poor decisions and turned the ball over,” Lindsey said. “We’re hopeful to maybe get our starter back. We were hopeful last week and it didn’t happen so you never know. If we get Gunnar Watson back I think it will help us in a lot of ways, if not we’ve got to get the next guy ready. . . . He’s definitely a very important piece of the puzzle for us.”

Troy is 21st nationally with an average of 302.3 passing yards per game and isn’t afraid to largely eschew the run, as evidenced by the Trojans’ past three games, when they’ve rushed for a combined 138 yards on 68 carries. Those include 40 yards on 19 carries against Georgia State and 34 yards on 13 carries last week against Georgia Southern.

“Our balance is not really run and pass, it’s more who touches the ball,” Lindsey said. “I think for us we’ve got to move the football whether we run it or throw it. Some of that is determined by how many guys are playing in the box and so forth. We did attempt to run it some the other day and not very well. We do need to improve obviously, but we need to improve in a lot of areas.”

Senior Kaylon Geiger (5-10) is the possession receiver and leads the team with both 523 receiving yards and 41 receptions, and Todd and senior Khalil McClain have a combined nine receiving TDs.

In addition to being a heavy pass team, Troy likes to run a fast-paced offense.

“They’re going to play fast, that’s the thing they do is play with huge tempo and they can get you out of position,” Chadwell said. “And their receivers can beat you in the one-on-one. So they’re going to try to get us matched up and try to wear us down from a tempo standpoint, so we’re going to have to be sharp there. They got after us good last year and we really struggled with them.”

Troy is allowing 393 yards per game defensively but also leads all of FBS with four defensive touchdowns.

Troy won the first two meetings between the teams in 2017-18 by a combined 87-38 margin, including a 45-21 win in Troy in 2018.

The Chants registered a 36-35 win last year on a C.J. Marable touchdown and two-point conversion with 30 seconds to play to snap a three-game losing streak.

“To win one versus an opponent that’s very respected like Troy across this country and to have the tradition they have, I think it gave our guys some confidence,” Chadwell said. “ . . . We weren’t quite believing in what we could do but that gave us a glimmer of, ‘Hey, we can do some things in this program if we continue to do x, y, z, and I think that’s where we are today because of that.”

Notes

▪Coastal is trying to go 8-0 for the first time since 2014 and the third time in program history, joining 2013 and 2014, when then coach Joe Moglia decided it didn’t benefit the program to play FBS schools as an FCS member.

▪Coastal has won eight straight going back to last year’s season-ending win over Texas State.

▪Lindsey is trying to get back to .500 with the Trojans. A 20-13 loss last week at Georgia Southern dropped him to 9-10 in his two years in Troy, where he was hired after two years as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

▪The 11 a.m. (Central) kickoff is the earliest home game for Troy since 2002.

▪It was announced Wednesday that the game broadcast was moving from ESPNU to ESPN2. All eight of CCU’s games this year have been nationally broadcast on either FoxSports1, ESPN, ESPNU or ESPN2.

▪Troy has the most wins in the Sun Belt since 2004 with an 80-46 record within the conference.

Line

CCU -10.5

Prediction

Coastal Carolina 34, Troy 17: The Chants are favored by double digits for the second straight game, and they are expected to play better offensively this week.