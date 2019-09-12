Everything you need to know for Coastal Carolina vs. Norfolk State

CCU prepares for Norfolk State after win over Kansas Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell and seniors Shadell Bell and Sterling Johnson talk about the win over Kansas, upcoming game against Norfolk State, a Jayhawks piñata and new turnover cloak. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell and seniors Shadell Bell and Sterling Johnson talk about the win over Kansas, upcoming game against Norfolk State, a Jayhawks piñata and new turnover cloak.

Saturday’s game

Who: Coastal Carolina (1-1) vs Norfolk State (1-1)

When: 2 p.m. (Eastern)

Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway

Occasion: CCU’s FCS game, Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day

TV: Live online on ESPN3

Radio: WRNN 99.5-FM

Online audio: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/coastal/

Live stats: Through www.goccusports.com/sidearmstats/football/summary and GameTracker

Last meeting

This is the teams’ first meeting

Coastal Carolina

Strength: Defensive line, RB

Weakness: Offensive line depth

Norfolk State

Strength: Wide receiver

Weakness: Undersized defensive line

Key matchup

Coastal Carolina’s offensive line vs. Norfolk State’s defensive front seven: Coastal has two starters out on the offensive line, but may still be able to control the of scrimmage against the Spartans, whose front four on defense includes three players who weight 250 pounds or less. Norfolk State allowed 292 yards of offense on 63 plays to Old Dominion in its opener, but surrendered more than 500 yards of offense and 200 yards rushing to Division II Virginia State last week.

The Chants will be without junior tackle Steven Bedosky and sophomore guard Seth Harrell due to leg injuries, which will hurt the continuity and possibly the effectiveness of an offensive line that returned four starters this season. The Chants are averaging 335 yards of offense per game through contests with Eastern Michigan and Kansas.

Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Junior running back C.J. Marable (5-10, 190): The Presbyterian transfer leads CCU in both rushing and receiving, with 197 yards rushing and a TD on 42 carries and 104 yards receiving and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (6-2, 190): The native of Suwanee, Ga., has completed 35 of 52 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns and four interceptions that all came in the season opener.

Senior cornerback Chandler Kryst (5-9, 170): The fifth-year Chant from Tega Cay recorded a pair of interceptions in last week’s win over Kansas, returning one 25 yards.

Norfolk State

Junior quarterback Juwan Carter (6-0, 175): He has completed 30 of 50 passes for 402 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and has 81 yards and a touchdown rushing on 17 carries.

Freshman receiver Da’Kendall James (6-1, 190): The Coastal Carolina transfer from Chesapeake, Va., is a deep threat who leads the Spartans with seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, with a long of 57 yards.

Junior linebacker Tyre Givers-Wilson (6-3, 220): The outside linebacker has been disruptive this season with 2.5 sacks, an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

He said it

“I think it gives us confidence we can compete. But I also think we also realize it was both teams’ first game of the season. This is Week 3, guys have had a chance to kind of feel bumps and bruises. But I think the key for us to have an opportunity on Saturday is . . . we can’t turn it over, we’d like to generate some turnovers and we’ve got to find a way to keep our offense on the field.” – Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott on facing CCU and the confidence his team gained in a three-point loss to FBS foe Old Dominion

“Sometimes when you’ve won one of those you think you’re better than what you are. Truth be told we were fortunate to win it. We made a lot of mistakes, and if they didn’t make as many we’d have lost that game. You can look at our kicking game and we were terrible on third down on offense. There are a lot of areas we need to improve. So our big challenge is just talking to them about, ‘Hey we won but we didn’t play very well, and our goal each week is to play our very best and we have not done that yet.’ So we’re hoping the guys have bought into that.” – CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell

“We don’t go into a game expecting to lose.. We prepare to win. The biggest thing was to show this program and this community what we can do and what we’re capable of doing. Kansas was a great opponent. I enjoyed playing them. It was a tough game. On the offensive side we have a lot of things to improve on. It’s Week 2, we’re not where we want to be yet. The biggest thing is to keep pushing.” – CCU senior tight end Shadell Bell

Scouting report

After getting the program’s first win over a Power Five Conference team last week with a 12-7 win at Kansas, will the Chants suffer a letdown against an FCS opponent?

“That’s the challenge,” Chadwell said. “They handled the first week well and came back hungry. Now when they get patted on the back and they’ve had some success against a big deal and everybody’s talking about how great it was, how do we respond to that? I’m anxious to see them this week. Are they going to keep the same mindset, keep a chip on their shoulder?”

If they Chants need extra motivation, they can look to their home game in 2017 against their lone FCS opponent on that schedule, Western Illinois, which defeated Coastal 52-10. “We got embarrassed,” said Chadwell, whose team defeated FCS Campbell 58-21 last season.

Norfolk State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, an FCS league consisting of historically black colleges including South Carolina State, Howard, North Carolina A&T and N.C. Central. Scott is in his fifth season with the Spartans and has gone 4-7 in each of his first four seasons.

The Spartans nearly upset Conference USA member and crosstown rival Old Dominion in their opener, falling 24-21 before defeating Division II Virginia State 44-21 on Saturday.

Against Old Dominion, the Spartans rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to seize a 21-17 lead on quarterback Juwan Carter’s 9-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left in the game but surrendered the game-winning touchdown with about 3 minutes left and couldn’t respond.

The Spartans have several FBS transfers in the program on both sides of the ball so they have some talent. They include CCU transfer Da’Kendall James, Tylan McElhenie and veteran Marcque Ellington. “Our challenge is trying to find some ways to slow them down a little bit,” Chadwell said.

Notes

▪Coastal snapped a five-game losing streak with its win at Kansas last week.

▪ The Chants are in the midst of a horrendous home stretch, going 1-5 at Brooks Stadium in the 2018-19 seasons and 2-9 dating to the second week of the 2017 season.

▪ The 12 points CCU scored last week are the fewest in a win in the program’s 17-year history.

▪ Though it is facing Norfolk State for the first time, Coastal is an impressive 17-1 all-time vs. MEAC schools, with the lone defeat a 23-18 loss to Delaware State in 2007.

▪ Norfolk State has forced eight turnovers in its two games with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Linebacker Tyre Givers-Wilson and cornerback Brandon Savage are responsible for one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery apiece.

▪ Scott is 1-0 against Coastal, as he was the head coach at Richmond when the Spiders beat the Chants 41-19 in 2010.

Line

Coastal Carolina -27

Prediction

Coastal 37, Norfolk State 13: Despite several injuries, the Chants should have to enough firepower to make this a comfortable victory.