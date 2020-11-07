How Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten and held South Alabama out of the end zone.

It wasn’t No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s typical clean performance this season.

The Chanticleers did not win the turnover battle with a pair of fumbles, had a time of possession deficit, and settled for more field goals than touchdowns against South Alabama on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.

Yet the Chants did not surrender a touchdown and still won somewhat handily, 23-6, to improve to 7-0 and surely retain a spot in the top 25.

Grayson McCall completed 16 of 23 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown, the Chants outgained the Jaguars by more than 100 yards, including 236 yards on the ground, and the defense recorded recorded five sacks.

The Chants entered Saturday’s game with an 11-6 advantage in turnover margin to rank 21st in the nation, and a nearly 10-minute advantage in time of possession to rank ninth in the country.

Coastal held a 17-6 lead at halftime and Massimo Biscardi kicked a pair of second-half field goals for the Chants.

Coastal struck first on its first possession, driving 72 yards in seven plays for a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down by Shermari White. A key play in the drive was a 46-yard run by Reese White.

DeWayne Betts dropped an interception in the end zone on a pass by Fred Payton, who replaced McCall for one play after McCall’s helmet came off on a run, and CCU made the Jaguars pay two plays later.

South Alabama answered with an 11-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard Diego Guajardo field goal.

A 9-yard C.J. Marable touchdown reception on a short inside end-around pitch gave CCU a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Jaivon Heiligh had a pair of key receptions in the drive, a 7-yarder on a third-and-5 at the CCU 30 and a 42-yarder that featured a few cuts to evade defenders after receiving a pass over the middle.

A pair of sacks by nose tackle Jerrod Clark – one solo and one assisted – has helped CCU get the ball back quickly early in the second quarter and punter Charles Ouverson of Murrells Inlet pinned the Jaguars at the 1 with a 39-yard punt.

They drove 74 yards in 13 plays before a third-down sack by Jeffrey Gunter and C.J. Brewer stalled the drive and forced the Jaguars to settle for a 43-yard Guajardo field goal to pull within eight points.

Brayden Matts tackled Jaguars tight end Trent Tyre a yard shy of a first down on a fourth-and-3 at the CCU 30 with 2:30 left in the half, and Massimo Biscardi kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Chants a 17-6 lead going into halftime.

The teams exchanged possessions three times in five plays early in the second half.

South Alabama stopped Reese White for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at its 46, Tarron Jackson forced a fumble with a sack of Jaguars’ QB Desmond Trotter that was recovered by C.J. Brewer, and Jaguars defensive end Charles Coleman III forced a McCall fumble on a sack that was recovered by linebacker Nick Mobley at the USA 31.

South Alabama converted three fourth downs on a 17-play third-quarter drive, but the biggest fourth down from the CCU 1 was stopped by the Chants, as receiver Kawaan Baker took the shotgun snap and rushed up the middle but was turned away at the goal line by nose tackle Jerrod Clark and linebacker Silas Kelly.

The Chants moved off the goal line but a Marable fumble on a hit by safety Betts that was recovered by linebacker Riley Cole at the CCU 43 with a minute left in the third quarter. The Chants forced a turnover on downs at the CCU 48 when Jeffrey Gunter hit Trotter on fourth-and-8 to force an errant throw.

Runs of 20 yards by Shermari Jones and 13 yards by McCall got CCU in position for a Biscardi 30-yard field goal and 20-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

CCU linebacker Enock Makonzo forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Teddy Gallagher by chasing down wide receiver Jalen Tolbert at the CCU 19, and Coastal all but secured the win with a 72-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard Biscardi field goal.