Hurricane Florence strengthens, with Wilmington NC in the center of its path

Hurricane Florence is growing larger and stronger, and its latest projected path is centered on Wilmington, North Carolina, adding more urgency to the State of Emergency declared in the Carolinas.

The storm regained its hurricane status on Sunday and was expected to be a “dangerous major hurricane” by the time it reaches the coast later this week.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the hurricane was moving west at about 7 mph, and it was expected to continue to follow that track, picking up speed on Monday, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm reached maximum winds of 85 mph with higher gusts, the NHC announced on Sunday, meaning it had regained its hurricane strength.

Florence is expected to become larger and “rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane by Monday, remaining an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday,” the NHC said Sunday.

“This means that Florence is likely to be a very powerful hurricane as it moves over the western Atlantic toward the southeastern United States.”

Hurricane-force winds are extending out from the storm up to 25 miles from its center and tropical-storm-force winds up to 125 miles, the NHC said.

Ocean swells created by the storm already had reached Bermuda and were “beginning to reach portions of the U.S. East Coast,” the NHC said Sunday. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

When Florence reached winds of 75 mph, it was reclassified as a hurricane again, since winds over 74 mph are considered hurricane force, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). For “major hurricane” status, wind speeds must be greater than 110 mph, according to NOAA.

Florence continues to defy easy prediction, but the latest projection is landfall in the Wilmington area at 2 a.m. Friday.

The Carolinas will feel the storm far in advance of that, according to the NHC.

Tropical-storm-force winds could reach the Carolinas coast as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday, NOAA says.

Dave Loewenthal of the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office told the Wilmington Star Sunday that it could take another two days before experts know exactly where the storm will hit land.

Florence could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds, WRAL reported Sunday.

As the storm’s possible paths begin to narrow, there is “increasing likelihood that significant to life-threatening impacts will be felt across portions of (North Carolina). Time to prepare is now, time to take action is very soon!” the Raleigh branch of the National Weather Service tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The biggest threats from the storm are storm surge flooding at the coast and freshwater flooding from prolonged heavy rain inland in the Carolinas, the weather service wrote in its 11 a.m. Sunday update.

Hurricanes also have the potential to produce tornadoes, in thunderstorms embedded within the larger storm, according to the NHC.

“Almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States spawn at least one tornado, provided enough of the tropical cyclone’s circulation moves over land,” a report by NOAA said.

The NHC says tornadoes within hurricanes are usually “relatively weak and short-lived, but they still pose a significant threat.”

The ocean off North Carolina and South Carolina has already become dangerous with swells and rip currents in advance of Florence, according to the National Weather Service. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore began asking visitors on Saturday to avoid getting in the ocean or risk drowning.

“Starting today, large swells and high threats of rip currents associated with Tropical Storm Florence will produce life-threatening ocean conditions along Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches,” the park wrote on Facebook.

The North Carolina Division of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced that ferries from Hatteras and Ocracoke islands were canceled on Sunday “due to preparation for possible severe weather.”

No coastal warnings or watches had been issued for the Carolinas as of Sunday at noon.

Staff writer Aaron Moody contributed.