SC governor declares state of emergency as storm takes aim at Southeast coast

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of a potential hurricane that could make landfall next week on the Southeast Coast.
Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center says.
“It’s a beautiful day outside, people playing football, the last thing on people’s mind is a hurricane,” McMaster said. “Just like they got ready to play these football games today, we’re asking people to get ready.”
The declaration means the state can now put hurricane preparations into effect and begin coordinating resources, and it allows the use of the National Guard if necessary.
“This is not an evacuation. It is way too early for that,” McMaster said. “We know that it’s coming and we know that we need to take precautions.”
McMaster on Saturday called the storm “a very unpredictable hurricane,” saying: “We are preparing for the worst and of course hoping for the best. Being prepared is always the best strategy. ... “We have already begun moving assets into place. We are preparing.”
The storm as of 11 a.m. Saturday was still projected for a possible East Coast landfall, with South Carolina now in the five-day forecast in what’s known as the “cone of uncertainty.” The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rapid intensification is expected to start on Sunday, and Florence is forecast to be a major hurricane by Tuesday.”
North Carolina declared a state of emergency on Friday. McMaster defended his decision to do the same for South Carolina day later.
“There is a big one headed our direction,” McMaster said. “We want all of our people to get ready just in case.”
