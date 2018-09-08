Here are tips on how to keep your pets safe should Tropical Storm Florence strike

As you take precautionary measures while awaiting the ultimate path of Tropical Storm Florence, it’s important to not forget about the furry faces of your family.
Many people have begun gathering supplies as Florence’s latest models show the Grand Strand at the center of its path, and the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team has shared a disaster preparedness checklist to help you keep your pets safe.
The organization advises you to have a disaster kit prepared ahead of time. This kit should include food, water and medications for at least five days for each pet, safe storage of medical records (using items such as a waterproof container), collars with tags for identification, a pet first aid kit, a littler box with a scoop, sturdy leashes, harnesses and carriers, current photos of your pets, comfort items, and written information about feeding schedules, medical conditions and behavioral issues along with the name and phone number of your veterinarian.
Other useful items recommended by the Humane Society include newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags, grooming items and household bleach.
The organization urges you to do homework on where your animals are welcome if you are forced to leave your home.
“Hurricanes strike without warning and can leave families devastated,” a GSHS release states. “We hope that our suggested kit and tips above will give families in impacted areas confidence that their furry family members are covered should disaster strike.”
For more information on how to keep your pet safe during a natural disaster, visit the Humane Society of the United States’ website.
