SC leaders need to fund Office of Resilience before state has next big flooding event







Flood resilience

Along the Grand Strand, we are no strangers to major flooding events that occur due to tropical storms and hurricanes. While we will never be able to fully stop these natural disasters from happening, our leaders can take steps to lessen the damage and impacts from flooding.

Last year, lawmakers passed a law that will create the Office of Resilience. Thanks to the leadership of Horry County’s own State Representative, Heather Ammons Crawford, and others, this new office will create a statewide flood resilience plan and coordinate disaster recovery efforts, including the management of a revolving loan program that will assist in the voluntary buyouts of flood-prone properties through a Federal Emergency Management Grant program.

Unfortunately, while this office and loan program were created last year, they were not fully funded due to budget constraints. This Spring, I urge our elected leaders to continue their good work in Columbia by funding this office so that we can be better prepared as a state for the next big flooding event.

Larry Kelley, Surfside Beach

Republicans should be offended

I am responding to a Jan. 27 opinion piece by Leonard Pitts. He stated that on Jan. 6, the howling mob of traitors, goons, and white supremacists who invaded the Capitol were reflective of the Republican Party.

All Republicans should be offended by this egregious attack. I won’t say Mr. Pitts represents the views of all Democrats. Unfortunately, I fear he might have the ear of the top Democrat. The basis of my fear is the flood of Executive Orders which appear to be based on identity politics and focused on individual constituencies rather than the country as a whole. Some examples: Is it a national priority to kill the Keystone Pipeline without addressing the 11,000 jobs lost? What makes it safe now to accept citizens from countries that can’t vent their citizens to determine if they are a security risk?

What we are seeing is President Biden following Mr. Pitts thinking by not attempting to work with Republicans. I thought the President wanted to take us back to normal business and respect for all institutions. Wouldn’t that include working with all members of Congress and using the legislative process to advance a national solution?

Pete Shaw, Callawassie Island

A better fix for garbage

To expand on the discussion with Jeff Meyers (“What About Recycling?”) in response to J. Dale Shoemaker’s January 24 article about increasing county garbage taxes, people in unincorporated parts of Horry County must ask, “Why?”

Horry County Solid Waste Authority does much better than most counties in recycling, despite the COVID-19 downturn. There is no question that costs rise when more service is required. However, some people in unincorporated areas already pay for their trash collection through their HOA fees or have private pick up. Before increasing millage, we should consider: (1) enacting impact fees, and (2) reducing garbage by banning plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam, and implementing the composting of food waste countywide.

Targeting certain taxpayers by increasing millage doesn’t fix the problem. Horry County must look at halting plastic waste “upstream”-- before it crosses the county line. This is not a unique problem, and many communities have made good choices. We can too.

Grace Gifford, Conway

Response to questioning Tom Rice

In response to last week’s letter questioning Tom Rice’s motivation, Rice did the right thing. Country above party, by voting to impeach Trump. Thank you for common sense.

Now to letter writer: There is no article, rule, regulation or other document that forbids impeachment after leaving office. Why? Because impeachment is the only remedy for Presidential crimes, most particularly “high crimes & misdemeanors”. Insurrection is one of those crimes. So just because he leaves office, doesn’t absolve him of his actions.

As far as due process. The House is like a Grand Jury. They examine the evidence and determine that most probably a crime was committed. They send their findings to the Senate for a trial. There, points and counterpoints and evidence is presented and the “jury”, the Senate, makes a determination of guilt or innocence, thus “due process”.

Rick Comfort, Cherry Grove