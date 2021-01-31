SC Congressman Tom Rice’s motivation in voting to impeach Trump must be questioned

To Congressman Tom Rice

By voting to impeach President Trump, are you trying to tag Trump supporters as Right-wing racists trying to overthrow the government? That would be a resounding ‘yes’ by carrying out this unconstitutional impeachment.

I have to question your motivation on spending time trying to impeach former President Trump and destroy our Republican party in the process. The Constitution clearly states only a current President can be impeached, which is Biden, not Donald Trump. Did you throw due process out the window in your craze to impeach? What about a fair trial for President Trump? Does he have the right to defend himself in a court of law? By ignoring the safeguards our country has in the Constitution, do you plan to deny all citizens the right of the First Amendment? Do you want to take away our freedom of speech?

I would like you to give me proof that President Trump said to storm and burn Congress in his speech on January 6th. Give me your proof President Trump planned the riot in advance. Anyway, I can go on and on about your shortcomings as a Republican representative for the voters of South Carolina.

Signed, a former loyal supporter.

Timothy Swift, Myrtle Beach

Leave Trump behind

I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 because I knew what was in store for the country if this narcissistic bully with no idea how to lead the country or to conduct foreign policy was elected. His inciteful speech encouraging the rioters who took over the capitol on January 6, 2021, was the last straw.

I applaud Tom Rice for his recent vote to impeach Trump. The fact that a number of the Republican party leadership now want to censure Rice for his courageous act to defend the constitution and not be intimidated by Trump is despicable.

The Republican party as a whole needs to re-examine its priorities and look to a future without Trump. It is beyond my understanding how any Republican can support Trump, a pathological liar who has never admitted wrong in his life. My advice to elected Republican officials at all levels is to completely ignore Trump, provide him with no platform to incite future violence nor to spread his baseless accusations.

Jack Feeney, Pawleys Island

Republican party’s allegiance

By condemning Representative Rice for his vote to impeach Trump, the Republican party in South Carolina has shown its allegiance is to party first, and country second. Rice, on the other hand, chose America over party by honoring his pledge to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

I have not voted for him in the past, but will certainly consider voting for him in the future.

Jeffrey Kovite, Myrtle Beach

Vaccine priority should be 65+

I’m so upset that our Governor of S.C. has left out age 65 to start the COVID-19 vaccine! There are a lot of seniors aged 65 to 70 with diabetes and heart disease and I could go on and on. Please, our Governor needs to get this age group in or they will have to wait to phase 1C and many will die if they get COVID-19! They won’t be around when phase 1C gets to them! Please help get this message to our Gov. of South Carolina!

Libby Binkley, Myrtle Beach

What about recycling?

Regarding an article about higher levels of trash and potentially higher taxes, not once was recycling mentioned as one of many possible solutions. More takeout, more garbage. So let’s solve the problem by raising taxes. Don’t think outside the box about preventing some of that garbage, just raise taxes.

As a former Mass. resident, where recycling was required by law, it’s disappointing to me that raising taxes is always the first option. I’m not advocating requiring recycling, but the lack of it that I see all around me is astonishing. You can’t always raise revenue to offset higher costs; you can reduce the costs. Granted, restaurants use materials for takeout that are not always recyclable, so recycling is only one potential solution, but the gist of the article, even in the headline, was higher taxes. Our political leaders need more imagination.

Jeff Meyers, Murrells Inlet