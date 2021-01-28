COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 6,000 have died of COVID

At least 384,556 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 6,030 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 2,621 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,993 the day before.

Eighty-eight additional deaths were reported Wednesday, pushing South Carolina’s death toll past 6,000.

As of Wednesday, more than 25% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,140 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 622,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 297,453 doses, according to the DHEC.

SC to receive 10,000 more doses of COVID vaccine weekly

South Carolina will get 10,000 more weekly doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, The State reported.

The extra shipments will mean a 16% increase in the state’s total of first doses, compared to weeks past.

State health officials said to expect the larger shipments for three consecutive weeks. It isn’t clear they will continue in later weeks.

“While modest in number, the small increase in the Moderna vaccine doses will help further our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible,” interim public health director Brannon Traxler said. “However, it is important to remember that the demand for vaccines still exceeds the supply that South Carolina is receiving from the federal government.”

SC House: Vaccine plan must weigh race, poverty

The S.C. House of Representatives voted 116-1 in favor of spending $208 million to speed the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, while also demanding health department officials take factors such as poverty levels, race and age into consideration when allocating doses, The State reported.

On Tuesday, DHEC’s board approved a plan to distribute vaccine doses to counties on a per capita basis, with no consideration for high-risk and vulnerable populations.

Under the House proposal, DHEC would weigh those factors. And instead of shipping doses to individual counties, the agency would distribute to four regions: the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee, and the Lowcountry. Each region would have an advisory panel made up of local providers to help guide DHEC.

“We’re giving DHEC all the flexibility they need,” said state Rep. Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican. “But we’re making sure they have all the information they need because South Carolina is a unique state, and it’s not one size fits all for everybody.”

SC aims to make vaccination sign-ups easier

With many South Carolinians struggling to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it plans to make the process easier, The Island Packet reported.

Officials said they will launch a new online portal and a call center to help vulnerable people, seniors and individuals without computers get vaccinated. A launch date has not been announced.

The call center will be staffed by more than 100 workers, DHEC officials said.

Myrtle Beach’s only gay bar fights to survive pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Pulse Ultra Club — the only gay bar in Myrtle Beach — would see crowds of nearly 300 people on the weekends. Now, a good day means between 30 and 40 patrons, the Sun News reported.

So far it’s been enough to keep the doors open, just barely. But for how much longer isn’t certain.

The club’s owner, Ken Phillips, said he’s months behind on rent and hoping for some stroke of luck or kindness to help carry his business through the pandemic. It’s one of the only LGBTQ clubs for 100 miles.

“There would be nowhere for us to go, to see people like us, to meet up with people who are visiting,” Gabriel Neitz, a Pulse patron and drag performer, said. “People just moving here — they would have no way to make friends or meet other people that are like them aside from online apps. And those are only good for one thing — dating.”