Here’s what’s closed or postponed as Hurricane Dorian moves toward the Carolinas

With evacuation orders issued as the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Dorian’s imminent arrival, several stores and businesses along the Grand Strand are shutting their doors.
Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 storm, is on track to make its closest approach to South Carolina by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The Myrtle Beach area could get up to 7.45 inches of rainfall, according to the NWS. Conditions will worsen through Wednesday, peaking Thursday and gradually improving Friday, the NWS reports. Northeast South Carolina is expected to see tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday night, and any hurricane-force winds that happen would be Thursday, the NWS reports.
Closures as of Tuesday. This list will be updated as more closings are announced:
Schools:
- Horry County Schools
- Georgetown County Schools
- Coastal Carolina University
- Horry Georgetown Technical College
Grocery Stores:
- All Lowes Foods in Horry and Georgetown counties: Closed Thursday
Businesses
- Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 and 501
- Brookegreen Gardens
- Damon’s Oceanfront
- Tin Roof - Closed with tentative reopening Friday
- Banditos Cantina
- RipTydz- Closed until Friday
- Wicked Tuna, Myrtle Beach
- Myrtle Beach Spine Center - Will close Thursday and re-open Monday.
All restaurants, businesses along Murrells Inlet Marshwalk
Government
- Chapin Memorial Library
Disclaimer: If you are a business that plans to close, please email sneditors@thesunnews.com so we can update this list.
