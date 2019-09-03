Here’s what’s closed or postponed as Hurricane Dorian moves toward the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian’s latest track, possible impacts on Charlotte area and the Carolinas Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

With evacuation orders issued as the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Dorian’s imminent arrival, several stores and businesses along the Grand Strand are shutting their doors.

Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 storm, is on track to make its closest approach to South Carolina by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Myrtle Beach area could get up to 7.45 inches of rainfall, according to the NWS. Conditions will worsen through Wednesday, peaking Thursday and gradually improving Friday, the NWS reports. Northeast South Carolina is expected to see tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday night, and any hurricane-force winds that happen would be Thursday, the NWS reports.

Closures as of Tuesday. This list will be updated as more closings are announced:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Schools:

Horry County Schools

Georgetown County Schools

Coastal Carolina University

Horry Georgetown Technical College

Grocery Stores:

All Lowes Foods in Horry and Georgetown counties: Closed Thursday

Businesses

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 and 501

Brookegreen Gardens

Damon’s Oceanfront

Tin Roof - Closed with tentative reopening Friday

Banditos Cantina

RipTydz- Closed until Friday

Wicked Tuna, Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Spine Center - Will close Thursday and re-open Monday.

All restaurants, businesses along Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

Government

Chapin Memorial Library

Disclaimer: If you are a business that plans to close, please email sneditors@thesunnews.com so we can update this list.