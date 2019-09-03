Hurricane Dorian live updates: Myrtle Beach could see tornadoes, hurricane-force winds

Governor Henry McMaster news conference on Hurricane Dorian South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM.

With no significant changes overnight, Hurricane Dorian is on track to make its closest approach to South Carolina by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Category 3 Dorian continues to slaw the Bahamas, leaving at least 5 people dead and bringing massive flooding, the Associated Press reports. The storm is currently still with sustained winds at 121 mph, the weather service reports.

The weather service issued a rip currents statement for Horry and Georgetown counties from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, warning of strong, life-threatening rip currents.

The Grand Strand area could experience flooding, rain, storm surge, strong winds and a few tornadoes as Dorian’s eye is projected to hug the coast from Florida and continue north.

In a 6 a.m. update, the NWS in Wilmington said, “Please note that given the sharp angle of incidence as the storm moves up the Southeast U.S. Coast that any subtle change to the storm’s track can significantly alter the impacts received across southeast NC and northeast SC.”

There is an 80 to 90 percent chance coastal areas will get tropical-storm-force winds and the potential for hurricane-force winds is 30 to 40 percent. Northeast South Carolina is expected to see tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday night, and any hurricane-force winds that happen would be Thursday, the NWS reports.

The Myrtle Beach area could get up to 7.45 inches of rainfall, according to the latest update. Coastal waves could reach up to 20 feet, and conditions will worsen through Wednesday, peaking Thursday and gradually improving Friday, the NWS reports.

Tuesday morning, Dorian’s southern eyewall remains around Grand Bahama Island, and hazards including wind gusts of 150 mph and storm surge up to 15 feet above normal tide levels will continue around the island through Tuesday.

