Need sand ahead of Dorian? Here’s where you can get free sand along the Grand Strand

Municipalities in Horry and Georgetown counties are offering free sand to the community ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to slam the Carolina’s this week.

Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is on track to make its closest approach to South Carolina by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The City of Myrtle Beach will provide a supply of sand and empty sandbags starting at noon Tuesday at 921 North Oak Street between the city services building and the Train Depot. City officials said it’s the same location sand was available last year during Hurricane Florence. Residents are advised to bring a shovel.

The sand bags are available on a fire-come, first-service basis, with a limit of 20 filled bags per household or business.

Tropical-storm-force wind speed possibilities for Hurricane Dorian. Sept. 3, 2019 NOAA

If you live in Conway, the city has opened a sandbagging station in Sherwood Forest Park at 1601 Sherwood Drive. Free sand and sandbags are available for Conway residents, with supplies available on a first-come, first serve basis.

Sandbag operations in Georgetown County will run until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, or until supplies run out. Sandbags will be limited to 10 per person, but Georgetown is also in need of volunteers to fill and load sandbags into cars, according to county spokesperson Randy Akers.

Sand can be gathered at the following locations: