Don’t let the rain spoil your fun. Check out indoor things to do in Myrtle Beach

The National Weather Service is warning about hazards that create “life-threatening conditions” in the surf zone this week and showers and thunderstorms hit the Grand Strand.

But just because the weather is a bit dreary for the beach doesn’t mean there aren’t other things to do around the Myrtle Beach area.

If a movie and popcorn makes you happy on a rainy day, check out show times at the Grand 14 theater at Market Common.

Want to spend the day at an indoor mall? Here are several locations along the Grand Strand:

Coastal Grand Mall , 2000 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach





, 2000 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Inlet Square Mall , 101125 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet

, 101125 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Have an adults’ day at Dave & Buster’s, 1322 Celebrity Circle, with games, food and drinks, and even a sports lounge. Opening at 10 a.m. each day, the Broadway at the Beach location offers happy hour specials, weekday specials and 20 percent military discounts every day.

If you’d rather have a relaxed day, sipping on wine, visit Duplin Winery, 4650 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. Enjoy this summer’s newly released wines — the Coastal Shag and Summertime Strut.

A view over the southeast on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Here are a dozen more things to do when the rain intrudes a vacation.

The National Weather Service reports a high risk of rip currents in Horry and Georgetown counties throughout Tuesday, as well as a surf height of four feet.

If you get caught in a rip current, the NWS says to yell for help, remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while you wait for help. Swim parallel to the shoreline to get out of a rip current, and back to the beach when possible, the NWS said. Swimming directly against a rip current will tire you quickly.

