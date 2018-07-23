Sorry beachgoers — this week’s weather forecast isn’t looking good

Rain remains in the forecast leading into the final weekend of July. The National Weather Service out of Wilmington is calling for one to three inches of rain this work week along the Grand Strand.





Areas along the coastline could get even more rain with NWS predicting rainfall levels could reach five inches for the week.

The chance of rain remains constant around 70 percent for the first half of the weekend, dropping down to near 50 percent as the weekend approaches. NWS also predicts the chance of scattered thunderstorms most days this week.





The NWS said to keep an eye out for flash flood warnings.

The temperature is typical for the summer season, according to the NWS weekly briefing. Temperatures during the day will be in the mid-to-high 80s, dropping down into the high 70s at night.

If a gap in the rain brings you to the beach, the NWS is also expecting a moderate risk of strong rip currents in the waters off Horry and Georgetown counties.