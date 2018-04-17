Rained out in Myrtle Beach? A dozen places to go when the sun takes a vacation

Rain does not need to put a halt to holiday fun, even in a location like the beach where your mindset is “all outdoors." Having lived through many a rainy day at the beach with our own children, I can assure you that whether you planned by bringing books, games, dvds, and craft materials or not, there is plenty to keep the family busy in Myrtle Beach when the pitter patter of raindrops hits the sand.
Before you entirely give up on the beach, assess the strength and severity of the storm. Obviously if there is wind, lightening and heavy rain, you will want to plan strictly indoor activities. But if the rain is a low drizzle, some outdoor activities can be worked in - and you will have a bonus of lower crowd numbers. Grab a poncho and take a beach walk in the drizzle. Walk along the boardwalk. There will be fewer people and the arcade will likely have no waiting line for skee ball. Of course, you will still need other activity since rainy weather is not great for an all-day beach experience no matter how large your poncho.
Your hotel’s indoor pool is an obvious refuge from nasty outdoor weather. So is walking in the indoor malls - Myrtle Beach Mall and Coastal Grand, each of which has entertainment options as well as shopping. Here are a few other suggestions you might find helpful to fill in the rest of the rainy day, starting with free and moving to low cost, then higher ticket items.
For getting out for vigorous physical activity, but staying dry, try the first two on my list:
1. Molten Mountain Indoor Miniature Golf at 1010 Vereen Drive, North Myrtle Beach, 843-280-5095 (call for hours and rates)
2. 710 North Myrtle Beach, a bowling alley that has a bar and grill attached - call 843- 663-2695 or check the website www.710bowling.com
3. The obvious “free” indoor choice of the local library is a great one to explore, especially if you have young children. Many locations offer play areas with toys as well as scheduled story times. Horry County Memorial has library branches in all areas of the county. Check out the website to find the branch nearest to you. https://horry.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default
The Chapin Memorial Library is the City of Myrtle Beach’s own library and you can find its hours and programs by checking the website at: www.chapinlibrary.org/
Another idea is to hit one or more of the area’s museums. Do pay attention to their opening days, however. Each has a Facebook presence where you can double check opening hours, fees, and programs.
4. North Myrtle Beach History Museum, (0pen 10-4 Tues-Sat799 2nd Ave N in North Myrtle Beach, (843) 427-7668 (small fee)
5. A larger museum option is in Conway, complete with a small aquarium - the Horry County Museum, www.horrycountymuseum.org,805 Main St, Conway, 843-915-5320. Museum Tuesday – Saturday, 9am - 5pm. Free admission
6. Visual art is the specialty of the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum 3100 S Ocean Blvd in the south end of Myrtle Beach, (843) 238-2510. Closed on Mondays. This is a wonderful, small gem of a museum, has just opened a pottery studio.
If you don’t mind driving north, just over the border in North Carolina are two great rainy-day options - the Ingram Planetarium at Sunset Beach and a bit farther down, the Museum of Coastal Carolina at Ocean Isle, complete with a touch tank! They are related so there are reciprocal advantages when buying a ticket for either one. Their joint website is http://museumplanetarium.org/visitor-information/ This contains the latest on ticket prices, opening days and hours.
7. The Ingram Planetarium is at 7625 High Market St, Sunset Beach, NC, (910) 575-0033 or check their Facebook page for information on shows and opening dates. Non-member per-show admission: $9.50 adults (13-61), $8.50 seniors (62+), $7.50 children (3-12), and free for ages 2 and under.
8. Museum of Coastal Carolina at Ocean Isle, 21 E 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, (910) 579-1016 is open on Friday and Saturday 10-3 Non-member admission: $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors (62+), $7.50 children (3-12), free for age 2 & under
These next options can be pricey but if you look for coupons and check their websites and Facebook pages there are often options for lower prices.
9. Ripley’s at Broadway at the Beach has several attractions that can be put on a single ticket, including the Aquarium and the Backstage Mirror and Laser Maze. Broadway at the Beach
Address: 1110 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, 1-800-734-8888, Check the website to buy tickets and check on various options. https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach/
10. WonderWorks, www.wonderworksonline.com has hands-on science activities and laser tag (additional fee) Broadway at the Beach, 1313 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach,(843) 626-9962
11. Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors, part of the Hollywood Wax Museum 1808 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, (843) 444-0091 http://www.hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach.com/tickets/
12. A new addition to the Myrtle Beach indoor activity list for those with older children is Escapology Myrtle Beach. https://www.escapology.com/en/myrtle-beach-sc/ Their one hour “game” scenarios put the entire family in an escape game (several choices). 400 N Kings Hwy D, Myrtle Beach, (843) 945-2830 Opens 4PM daily.
So, although beach days usually mean fun in the sun, family fun of any style is the way to make memories that last. So, put away the frowns, get out the ponchos, fire up the computers and ferret out all available coupons and rain or shine, have fun while you are here at the beach.
