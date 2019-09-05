Horry County fire offers reminder about generator safety following fire

Doctor warns of hazards of using a generator Dr. John Jacob Freiberger, anesthesiologist and hyperbaric medicine specialist at Duke, discusses the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the use of generators. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. John Jacob Freiberger, anesthesiologist and hyperbaric medicine specialist at Duke, discusses the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the use of generators.

A misplaced generator led to a small fire at a Conway area residence during Hurricane Dorian.

While the damage was minimal, Horry County Fire and Rescue was using the blaze to remind people about generator safety.

The fire was reported on Denine Drive on Thursday morning, according to spokesman Tony Casey.

A generator was placed too close to the vinyl siding of a mobile home, leading to the fire. The interior of the home didn’t catch fire, but there was smoke damage.

Horry County Fire Rescue stated that people should never operate a generator in standing water and advises people to always put extra room between a running generator and material that could catch fire.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, generator hazards include:

Shocks and electrocution from improperuse of power or accidentally energizingother electrical systems.

Carbon monoxide from a generator’sexhaust.

Fires from improperly refueling a generatoror inappropriately storing the fuel for a generator.

Noise and vibration hazards