Hurricane Dorian: Conway imposes city curfew as storm brings rough conditions

Main Street in Conway flooding during Hurricane Dorian Part of Main Street heading into Conway is closed as of 11 a.m. due to flash flooding. Just an hour early harsh winds and heavy rain hit the area hard, causing some flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part of Main Street heading into Conway is closed as of 11 a.m. due to flash flooding. Just an hour early harsh winds and heavy rain hit the area hard, causing some flash flooding.

The City of Conway will impose a curfew Thursday night to prevent people from traveling on the roadways as Hurricane Dorian slams the Grand Strand.

The curfew is in place from 7 p.m. Thursday night to 7 a.m. Friday morning. The curfew is in place to limit the number of people on the roads in dangerous conditions, officials said in a news release.

Conway officials will reevaluate conditions on Friday, according to the release.

Surfside Beach also enacted a curfew prohibiting anyone from entering the ocean until further notice.

Surfside Mayor Bob Childs signed the executive order Wednesday, enacting the curfew effective 8 p.m. until the order is rescinded. The curfew notes that the mayor exempted police, firemen, doctors and other necessary emergency personnel from the curfew.

Violators of the curfew are subject to arrest with penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

Loris has implemented a 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Monday curfew.