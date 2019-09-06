Hurricane Dorian live updates: Myrtle Beach area now under tropical storm warning

Hurricane Dorian continues up NC coast as Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds Hurricane Dorian's eye was about 25 miles east of Cape Lookout, NC, Friday morning, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm picked up speed while losing strength approaching NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye was about 25 miles east of Cape Lookout, NC, Friday morning, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm picked up speed while losing strength approaching NC.

This story will bring updates throughout the day as new information becomes available on the storm’s impacts to the area.

5 a.m. Friday

Impacts from Hurricane Dorian will continue to decrease today in the Myrtle Beach area as the storm keeps moving north off the Carolinas.

The center of the now Category 1 storm is located southeast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, moving at about 14 mph, with sustained winds at 92 mph, the National Weather Service reports.

Horry County is under an areal flood advisory until 11 a.m. and both Horry and Georgetown counties are under a tropical storm warning, which is expected to be lowered later in the morning, the weather service reports. Though the storm is weakening in the area, the weather service still warns of a high rip current risk in the ocean.

Hurricane #Dorian is producing hurricane force winds in eastern North Carolina. Here are the 5 am EDT Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/QcIxltJf8g — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019

Flash flood watches for the area have been canceled, the NWS reports.

Dorian moved through the area Thursday, causing thousands to lose power and bringing wind, rain and a few tornadoes. But the storm did not stop beachgoers from checking out the storm and even the Jeep found on the beach near 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach that quickly went viral.