These areas are without power one day after Hurricane Dorian moved through Grand Strand

Duke Energy crews head to Hurricane Dorian Duke is sending about 450 workers from across the Carolinas, including Charlotte, to respond to the aftereffects of Dorian. The crews will stage in Florence, S.C. and deploy from there as needed.

At one point in South Carolina, 230,000 people were without power as Hurricane Dorian unleashed its wrath on the coast, including the entire town of Georgetown after a failure of the main transmission line.

While we may have not experienced the worst of what Dorian had to offer, the area still experienced several power outages due to tornadoes, gusts of wind and several inches of rain.

Here are the power outages across the area as of 7:30 a.m.:

Santee Cooper: approximately 3,375 from Briarcliffe Acres to North Myrtle Beach and Little River, 2,000 in the greater Myrtle Beach area, 1,200 on the South Strand

Horry Electric: approximately 11,000 in total with a concentration of those at the South Conway and Nixonville substations

Duke Energy: approximately 229 near S.C. Highway 22