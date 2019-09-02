‘We will have zero tolerance’ for criminals: Horry County prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Governor Henry McMaster news conference on Hurricane Dorian South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials held a media briefing Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM.

A slight change in Hurricane Dorian’s path could have a dramatic effect on what the storm will mean for South Carolina, but Horry County is prepared for whatever is to come.

County leaders held a news conference Monday afternoon at the Emergency Operation Center in Conway to update the public on what is being done to prepare for the storm.

“Public safety is paramount,” County Council Member Orton Bellamy said to the members of the media, elected officials and emergency staff who attended the meeting.

Local, federal and state agencies will be working from the EOC 24-hours a day until the storm is no longer a threat to the area, said Horry County Assistant Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster.

At this time the County is gearing up for the high winds, falling debris, storm surges and flash flooding potential that Dorian could bring, but a lot could change before the storm reaches Horry County later in the week.

Currently, predictions show the area getting more than 6 inches of rain with a good chance of tropical storm force winds. As the week goes on, Webster said the county should have a much better idea of what the effects will be for Horry County.

Webster said he does not expect the flooding to be near as dramatic as what followed Hurricane Matthew in 2016 or Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The preparations for the storm truly kicked off around noon on Tuesday when the evacuation order went into effect. Webster said there has been a lot of traffic flow out of the county in the hours following the evacuation of Zone A east of U.S. Highway 17.

He said at this time fuel supplies seem to be in good shape for folks looking to leave or stock up before the storm arrives later this week. If people do evacuate, Webster said police will be patrolling to make sure no one tries to harm their property while their away.

“We will have zero tolerance for people trying to take advantage of this situation,” Webster said.

Horry County Council Member Johnny Vaught said the county will make sure to get the right information out to people. He warned folks not to believe everything they see on social media about the storm and to only follow trustworthy sources.

“We’re going to give it to you right,” he said. “It is our job to make sure you guys are safe out there.”

The Horry County non-emergency, informational hotline number is 843-915-5150. The hotline is open 24/7 and can answer your questions in Spanish or English.