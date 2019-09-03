Waiting for a package? Hurricane Dorian might delay its arrival along the Grand Strand

The latest view of Dorian from the ISS The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019.

Mail delivery has been suspended from 83 post offices in South Carolina, including several along the Grand Strand, due to mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

United States Postal Service posted on its website that 18 post offices in Horry and Georgetown counties are closed as of Tuesday. They include offices in Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris, Aynor and Murrells Inlet.

The offices will remain closed until further notice. Forecasts project Dorian to pass by South Carolina’s coast late Wednesday into Thursday.