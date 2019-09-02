Looking for a place to wait out Hurricane Dorian? Here’s a list of Horry County shelters

Hear South Carolina Gov. McMaster provide update on Hurricane Dorian During a news conference in Columbia South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on plans for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a news conference in Columbia South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on plans for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the state.

Five storm evacuation centers will open on Wednesday in Horry County ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The centers will be located at Aynor Middle School, Conway High School, Loris High School and North Myrtle Beach High School.

Once open, the American Red Cross will staff the centers with volunteers and handle the logistics of checking people in.

Red Cross Eastern SC Director Amy Brauner said it is important people come to the evacuation zones prepared to spend a couple of days.

Her recommended preparations include: sleeping bags, air mattresses, games, books and personal hygiene products. Brauner said it is especially important to pack things that will keep kids entertained while in the center.

“Such as puzzles, coloring books and games,” she said.

For people on medication, she said bring two weeks worth just to be safe.

Three meals a day will be provided at each center, but Brauner said folks should bring snacks to get through the in-between period.

One preparation Brauner said people make not consider before heading to a shelter is to make companies of personal documents like insurance card and emergency contact lists.

Your pet probably can’t come to the center unless it is a designated pet shelter. All service animals are allowed into shelters.

If people would like to help the Red Cross, Brauner said you can visit their website to sign up as a volunteer or give a cash donation.

Volunteer applicants will undergo an immediate background check.