Know the sign: These Coast RTA bus stops will provide rides to Hurricane Dorian shelters

Hurricane Dorian continues to creep Monday afternoon Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to creep west with a track taking it to NC later in the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to creep west with a track taking it to NC later in the week.

Coast RTA announced Monday that it will roll out evacuation services in addition to its usual fixed route for Tuesday before suspending services Wednesday, when Hurricane Dorian is forecast to start approaching the area.

Coast RTA said it will operate on its normal fixed route and paratransit through Tuesday while also providing evacuation services that will transport people to local shelters.

The organization plans to suspend all services Wednesday but could decide to continue services depending on the weather.

Coast RTA has 18 designated hurricane evacuation bus stop and pickup locations in Horry County. Those sites are marked by blue-and-white hurricane evacuation bus stop signs. Coast RTA will pick up residents at those locations and take them to emergency shelters, and when the evacuation order is lifted and the area has been deemed safe the service will return people to those bus stops.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The transit service asks travelers to limit belongings to one bag per person. It also advises that pets are not allowed at shelter and therefore cannot be transported via Coast RTA.

Those with special transportation needs can call Coast RTA’s customer service to talk about options. People needing shelters that accommodate special medical needs are encouraged to call the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Careline at 1-866-472-3432 for information.

A complete list of evacuation bus stops and tips for traveling can be found on the Coast RTA’s website.

Coast RTA will announce service updates through social media channels. For further information, call 843-488-0865.