Thousands flee coast as Hurricane Dorian lumbers toward Carolinas

Thousands of seaside residents and Labor Day vacationers fled South Carolina’s coast Monday after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an evacuation order that he said would help protect the public from Hurricane Dorian, a powerful and dangerous storm churning slowly toward the Palmetto State.

Traffic was steady along Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia, with cars using both the east and westbound lanes of the freeway to leave the coast, officials reported. The state reversed eastbound lanes of I-26 toward Charleston to make the westward evacuation easier for motorists. All four lanes were open to westbound traffic between Charleston and Columbia.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, officials said traffic also had been steady out of highways leaving Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s two major beach resorts. Higher than normal traffic volumes were reported, state transportation Secretary Christy Hall said.

During the early hours of the evacuation, cars carrying at least 10,000 people per hour had left the Charleston area on Interstate 26 toward Columbia, Hall said. Officials said they actually reversed the lanes sooner than they had planned after seeing traffic beginning to back up on I-26.

“It was definitely needed,’’ Hall said. “There is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that if we had not implemented this reversal, we would have gridlock on I-26.’’

Despite some grumbling from coastal residents about evacuating, McMaster urged anyone who has not left to get away from the coast.

““It is better to be safe than sorry,’’ McMaster said. “We don’t want to be telling anybody ‘we told you so.’ ‘’

Hurricane Dorian isn’t expected to hit the state, but high winds and flooding are, forecasters say. The powerful storm, which smashed the Bahamas on its way toward the U.S. mainland, is expected to follow the Florida coast and be off of South Carolina by Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

When Dorian arrives, it is expected to have dropped from a Category 5 to a Category 2 hurricane, a storm with sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Such winds are expected to topple trees and cause some power outages. A key question is how close the storm comes to the coast, a region of South Carolina battered every year since 2015 by hurricanes and substantial flooding.

McMaster said the best case scenario is for the storm to move east and out into the Atlantic Ocean without causing major damage, but he said that can’t be counted on.

McMaster’s evacuation order told residents along much of the coast to leave by noon Monday, a time vacationers typically leave South Carolina after the Labor Day weekend winds down.

In Beaufort, Mayor Billy Keyserling said some people were not rushing to leave, in part because they are concerned about how soon they could return to their homes after the storm. Keyserling said there also had been some initial concerns about the evacuation out of nearby Hilton Head Island.

Keyserling said the governor’s order caught him by surprise Sunday, but he understands the difficulty in making evacuation decisions. He said it’s better to be safe than risk lives.

“A number of people are second-guessing the governor,’’ Keyserling told The State. “The thing I see is anything 50 miles off our coast, to say nothing of a hit, could give us up to 100 mile winds. We’ve already got (high) King tides. The governor can’t win on evacuation.’’

“You always are taking a (political) risk because people hate to leave their homes and fear they won’t get back in.’’

McMaster and Hall said staying on the coast is a bad idea with a dangerous storm approaching. McMaster said his office took the proper action in ordering an evacuation Monday, instead of waiting.

“Not too early, not too late, we did it just right,’’ McMaster said.